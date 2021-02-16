Simon & Schuster and McBride Sisters Collection Launch Black Girl Magic Wine & Book Club

Book clubs have been rising in popularity for years. It's estimated that there are more than 5 million book club members in the US alone, and 70-80% are all-female. McBride Sisters Collection and Simon & Schuster are putting a new spin on the concept by offering some bold wines alongside a bold book.

Inspired by McBride Sisters Collection wines of the same name, this new club will invite book lovers and wine enthusiasts to enjoy two bottles of the brand's most popular wines – Black Girl Magic Riesling and Merlot – while poring over one of Simon & Schuster's most anticipated titles, such as the inaugural selection The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton. The first 50 Book Club members will receive the title ahead of its commercial release and all purchasers will be invited to an exclusive chat with the author and the founders of McBride Sisters Collection, Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, in May to discuss their thoughts on the novel.

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev, the fictional oral history of an unlikely rock duo – unapologetically Black, avant-garde singer Opal and quirky British songwriter Nev – who shot to fame in 1970s New York, and the secret that lies at the peak of their stardom. The book has been hailed as "utterly fresh" by Oprah.com and "as musical and revolutionary in tone and structure as it is in content" by New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds. Author Dawnie Walton has won multiple fellowships and earned her MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop. Previously she worked as an executive-level editor for magazine and multimedia brands including Essence, Entertainment Weekly, Getty Images, and LIFE.

Sienna Farris, Vice President of Multicultural Marketing at Simon & Schuster states, "We are excited to partner with McBride Sisters to employ new ways to find readers for our books. The Black Girl Magic Wine & Book Club is a fantastic opportunity to support Black-owned businesses and Black voices simultaneously." Robin McBride, Founder and President of McBride Sisters Collection, adds, "We are always looking for new ways to elevate the wine experience for our customers. And curling up with a great book and a delicious glass of wine sounds like the perfect way to spend a Saturday."

For $89, participants in the inaugural Black Girl Magic Wine & Book Club will receive:

One bottle of McBride Sisters Collection Black Girl Magic Riesling

One bottle of McBride Sisters Collection Black Girl Magic Merlot

An advance hardcover first edition of The Final Revival of Opal & Nev

Complimentary ground shipping

For more information, please visit https://www.mcbridesisters.com/Black-Girl-Magic-Wine-And-Book-Club

About Simon & Schuster:

Simon & Schuster, a ViacomCBS Company, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital, and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world's most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Adams Media, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.

About McBride Sisters Collections, Inc.:

Established in 2005 by founders Andréa McBride John and Robin McBride, McBride Sisters Collections, Inc. is the world's largest Black-owned wine company. Its mission is to transform the wine industry, lead by example and cultivate community, one delicious glass of wine at a time. These values show up not only in the wines, but in all facets of the company. The signature McBride Sisters Collection wines are direct reflections of the terroirs of Robin and Andréa's youth, with flavors designed for all palates. The fun, fab and eco-friendly SHE CAN collection is inspired by the endless pursuit of all women who are making their dreams a reality and are breaking barriers daily. The Black Girl Magic collection, a personal ode to Robin and Andréa's culture and story, is inspired by the magic and resilience of Black women, to be enjoyed by all.

