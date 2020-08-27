Simon & Schuster Audio And Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud To Publish New Comedy Audiobook Series

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon & Schuster Audio and Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart, are proud to announce an agreement to adapt Laugh Out Loud's "Comedy In Color" standup franchise to the audiobook format. The first title from LOL Audio is Laugh Out Loud Presents Comedy in Color, Volume 1, Hosted by Lil Rel, and will be published on September 29, 2020.

Comedy In Color, Volume 1 welcomes listeners to the largest international comedy festival on earth with curated stand-up sets from ten jam-packed shows at the world-famous Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. Lil Rel Howery (best known for his breakout role in Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning film, Get Out, and the Fox series, "Rel") will serve as host, providing original material and personal stories from his experiences at JFL, as well as introducing our line-up of forty of the funniest comedians from "Comedy In Color", including Chris Distefano, Aida Rodriguez, Vir Das, Godfrey, Ronny Chieng, and Nate Bargatze. Lil Rel's set is also featured in Volume 1. Laugh Out Loud debuted the "Comedy In Color" stand up franchise on Pluto TV earlier this year, and has already seen immense success, bolstering Laugh Out Loud as one of the top comedy channels on PlutoTV.

"Comedy has long enjoyed enormous success on audio, from classic albums by Richard Pryor and Lenny Bruce to recent audiobook bestsellers by Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish," says Chris Lynch, President & Publisher of Simon & Schuster Audio. "We're thrilled to partner with Laugh Out Loud to expose this amazing array of comedians to the audiobook audience."

"We're continuously looking for new ways to expand the "Comedy In Color" franchise and bring this incredible collection of diverse comedic voices from across the globe to more people everywhere," says Thai Randolph, EVP and General Manager of Laugh Out Loud. "Our audience has shown a strong appetite for consuming comedy through audio. We are so excited to partner with Simon & Schuster Audio to continue to meet that demand for our content through this new audiobook offering with LOL Audio."

"I am excited to host this Comedy In Color audiobook and take listeners on a hilarious ride with a diverse set of comedians who got jokes," added Lil Rel.

In addition to Howery, additional comedians featured in Volume 1 include: Aisha Alfa, J.B. Ball, Tone Bell, Nate Bargatze, Joel Kim Booster, Aisha Brown, Sophie Buddle, Ronny Chieng, Vir Das, Tim Dillon, Chris Distefano, Dominique, Naomi Ekperigin, Rachel Feinstein, David Gborie, Godfrey, Matt Ingebretson, Gary "G Thang" Johnson, Josh Johnson, Russell Kane, Michael Kosta, Nish Kumar, Mike Lawrence, Ismael Loutfi, Ms. Pat, Mark Normand, Jessimae Peluso, Charlie Pickering, Tony Roberts, Jordan Rock, Aida Rodriguez, Ron G, Ahir Shah, Beth Stelling, Sarah Tiana, Jesus Trejo, Ahamed Weinberg, Gina Yashere and Jenny Zigrino.

