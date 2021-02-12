Simon Business School Named Most Diverse Business School by U.S. News & World Report

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simon Business School at the University of Rochester has been named the most diverse MBA program in the U.S. The term "most diverse" is defined by the percentage of African American, Black, Hispanic American, and Native American students enrolled in Simon's full-time MBA program last year.

The Simon Business School boasts a diverse student profile and fosters diversity of thought throughout the institution's curricular and co-curricular activities. Simon's full-time MBA Class of 2022 hails from 19 different countries, while 46% of domestic students are from historically underrepresented groups, and 42% of full-time MBAs are women.

"I am proud to say that Simon's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has been long-standing," said Sevin Yeltekin, dean of the Simon Business School. "Simon has been a leader in this area dating back to the late sixties when we were one of the first schools to join the Consortium for Graduate Study in Management, a group that promotes diversity among American businesses."

Simon has also partnered with a number of other crucial organizations that have helped propel the institution to the top spot in the U.S. News & World Report rankings including Prospanica, Forte Foundation, Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT), and ROMBA to name a few.

"All of these partners have contributed greatly to the success at Simon," said Yeltekin. "Business is growing more diverse and our graduates must understand how to harness the power of diversity to solve tomorrow's challenges."

The Simon Business School is a world-class business school located on the campus of the University of Rochester. Rooted in quantitative analysis, Simon offers a distinct advantage in today's data-driven economy. Simon offers STEM-designated full-time and part-time MBA programs, as well as four MS programs.

