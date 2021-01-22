Simon Business School Ranked in Top 25 in Economist MBA Rankings

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economist has ranked Simon Business School's MBA program in the top 25 in the world and #16 for U.S. based institutions. This is a significant increase from The Economist's last ranking, where the institution ranked #57 overall and #42 among U.S. based institutions.

"Simon is thrilled to be recognized as a Top 25 MBA program," said Sevin Yeltekin, dean of the Simon Business School. "Simon has a longstanding tradition of excellence in serving the business community, and we are proud to be one of the world's leading MBA providers."

One of the areas where Simon Business School excelled was in the area of salary for MBA students. Simon ranked #3 in the world behind only HEC Paris and New York University.

Each year The Economist surveys thousands of MBA students and asks them why they decided to enroll on a full-time MBA program. Data were collected during spring and summer 2020, using two surveys. The first was completed by schools with eligible programs and covers quantitative matters such as the salary of graduates, the average GMAT scores of students and the number of registered alumni. This accounts for around 80% of the ranking. The remaining 20% comes from a qualitative survey filled out by current MBA students and a school's most recent graduating MBA class. A minimum response rate—equivalent to 25% of the latest intake or 50 students/alumni (whichever is lower)—is required for schools to be included in the ranking.

"Given The Economist's methodology, we're even more excited about Simon's ranking because it's our students and alumni endorsing their education," said Yeltekin.

About Simon Business School

The Simon Business School is a world-class business school located on the campus of the University of Rochester. Rooted in quantitative analysis, Simon offers a distinct advantage in today's data-driven economy. Simon offers STEM-designated full-time and part-time MBA programs, as well as four MS programs.

