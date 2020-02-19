Simon Greenstone Panatier's $40M Talc Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson Named One of Daily Journal's 2019 Top Verdicts

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Journal, a law publication in California, has named Simon Greenstone Panatier's $40 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson among the 2019 Top Verdicts in California. In September 2019, a California jury found that asbestos-tainted talc in Johnson's Baby Powder caused 71-year-old Nancy Cabibi's mesothelioma, an incurable form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

The honor comes on the heels of the firm's most recent win in a Baby Powder case against Johnson & Johnson, in the company's home base of New Jersey. In that case, name partner Chris Panatier represented one of four plaintiffs to whom a jury awarded $750 million in punitive damages, based on a finding that asbestos in Baby Powder caused their mesothelioma.

"We were honored to help Nancy and her husband receive some degree of justice for the pain and suffering they have endured from Johnson & Johnson's negligence," said David Greenstone, a name partner of Simon Greenstone Panatier and lead trial attorney in the Cabibi case. "It is our hope that this verdict, and others like it, can continue to raise awareness about this very serious public health issue."

In addition to Mr. Greenstone, the trial team in the Cabibi case included firm partner Stuart Purdy and associate Marissa Langhoff.

The verdict in Cabibi v. Johnson & Johnson represents just one of the Dallas-based law firm's victories against J&J. In addition to Cabibi and the recent verdict in New Jersey, in 2018, Mr. Greenstone and Mr. Panatier obtained a $25.75 million verdict on behalf of an Oregon woman who was diagnosed with mesothelioma after years of using Johnson's Baby Powder.

In Cabibi, the California court later reduced the jury's $40 million verdict to $17.5 million, based on its interpretation of California law.

Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C., is a nationally recognized trial law firm with a reputation for creative and aggressive representation of clients in a wide variety of catastrophic personal injury matters nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sgptrial.com/ .

