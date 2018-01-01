Simon Group Holdings Companies VESTA Modular and Atlas Oil Collaborate to Provide Temporary Housing for Frac and Rig Fueling Business

"With our available fleet assets and ability to provide turnkey housing solutions, we offer a unique service to the oil field industry," commented Billy Hall, Chief Operating Officer at VESTA Modular. "The convenience of our ready-to-deploy modular units has proven to save companies like Atlas a lot of time and money."

According to Hall, the modular housing units are designed to provide the same comforts one would enjoy at home; including full kitchens, large living areas, comfortable sleeping arrangements, regular electrical and water hookup and more. Though the units provided for Atlas are meant to be a long-term solution, the benefit of these units being mobile means that they can be easily moved if the project was relocated or used as a permanent solution as necessary.

"Collaborating with a fellow SGH company to invest in our team and optimize our growing market in the Permian Basin provided a unique opportunity to streamline our operations," said Tim Speed, Atlas' Director of Operations Support. "The Odessa market is competitive, and I know our guys are looking forward to having a nice place to call home as part of the Atlas family."

Construction at the Odessa site officially kicked off on July 9th and is expected to be completed by September 15th, 2018.

"This collaboration between two of our operating companies is a great example of collaborative innovation between SGH team members and what I call 1 + 1 = 11," said Sam Simon, Founder and Chairman of Simon Group Holdings. "Many synergies exist within SGH, especially between Atlas and VESTA; which we've seen previously when the two companies collaborated to provide temporary housing during the 2017 hurricane season. We believe our ability to connect the dots between our team members and companies gives us a leading advantage in the marketplace."

To learn more about temporary housing solutions offered by VESTA, visit their website at www.vestamodular.com. For more information on Atlas' oil field services, visit their oil field webpage.

About VESTA Modular:



VESTA Modular (VESTA) is a portfolio company of Simon Group Holdings' private equity growth fund Soaring Pine Capital, LLC, and offers turnkey permanent and temporary modular construction solutions for sale or lease across North America. Developed by a strong management team, VESTA brings a professional approach and unique perspective to its projects utilizing a greener, faster, and smarter way of building. "THINKING BEYOND THE BOX" is the company motto, emphasizing that the modular box is just a part of the overall project success. The company provides modular solutions, for sale or lease, to the educational, hospitality, multi-family, assisted living, institutional, Government, healthcare, workforce housing, office, disaster recovery and storage industries with an emphasis on quality, comfort, and safety. www.vestamodular.com

About Atlas Oil Company



Headquartered in Taylor, Mich., Atlas Oil is the inaugural Simon Group Holdings company. Since our founding in 1985, Atlas has grown through technological and operational innovation, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customer success. Atlas offers single-source solutions for fuel, transportation, and logistics and is one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, delivering over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in 47 states. We have an active real estate division and are engaged in transportation logistics and fueling including bulk, fleet, event, onsite, emergency response, and oilfield services. www.atlasoil.com

About Simon Group Holdings



Simon Group Holdings (SGH) was established in 1985 with the founding of Atlas Oil Company by Sam Simon. SGH has over 120 companies and direct investments, 3,000 customers and 1,000 employees. Its growth is fueled through digital disruption and by investing in operationally experienced entrepreneurs who have a vision and hunger to reinvent their respective industries. SGH has interests in comprehensive energy solutions; fuel supply; oil field services; logistics and transportation; real estate; private equity; technology services; aerospace and defense; and turnkey modular solutions. www.simongroupholdings.com

