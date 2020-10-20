Simon Hegele Expands to South America

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions, a globally active and highly specialized service partner for OEMs of large-scale medical equipment, is expanding into South America with the acquisition of Elbrus Assistência Técnica Em Raio X Ltda.

Elbrus is an established OEM service partner based in Curitiba, Brazil. The company is known for its experience and first-class service, from maintenance and installation of small medical devices to advanced large therapy products. Founded in 1996 in Curitiba, Brazil, the company has a portfolio of well-known customers such as Siemens Healthineers.

The South American activities are managed by CEO James Nestel, Head of the Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions (Americas, Asia Pacific) division, headquartered in Chicago, USA.

"We are proud to welcome the highly motivated team from Elbrus to Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions and thus have found an excellent basis for the further international expansion of our services," says CEO James James Nestel. "The expansion of our presence in the South American market, and especially in Brazil, is clearly welcomed by our globally active OEM customers and offers many opportunities for the further expansion of our business."

"We have great respect for the proven competence of Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions, and for their commitment to making healthcare work," says current Elbrus Managing Director, Lindolf Rempel. "The joining of our two companies through the acquisition by Simon Hegele is a great opportunity to expand our services for the benefit of our customers. As part of Simon Hegele, our employees in Brazil will also have excellent prospects for personal and professional growth while continuing to install and maintain state-of-the-art technology in hospitals and clinics at the highest level."

Mr. Rempel will continue to oversee the installation activities as Senior Technician Engineer and participate in the expansion of Simon Hegele in Brazil.

The team in Brazil is supported by the Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions teams in the United States, Mexico and Australia as well as Simon Hegele Logistics and Service in Germany.

Elbrus Assistência Técnica Em Raio X Ltda will operate under the name Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions, Brazil.

About Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions (Americas, Asia Pacific)

Headquartered in Chicago with locations in the United States, Mexico, and Australia, Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions and GMED Healthcare Solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive service portfolio that includes high-level logistical and technical solutions for original equipment manufacturers of medical devices on a global level. The companies are part of Simon Hegele Group.

Further information can be found on LinkedIn or on www.simonhegele.com.

About the Simon Hegele Group

The Simon Hegele Group is one of the most innovative service providers along complex supply chain processes. The principle of "more than just logistics…" has been the driving force for the further development of the company group and its services for more than 100 years. Simon Hegele offers customers from the healthcare, industry, IT and retail sectors at over 50 locations worldwide highly specialized value-added services tailored to the respective customer processes and supports them in focusing on their respective core competencies.

Simon Hegele Simon Hegele Gesellschaft für Logistik und Service mbH Healthcare Solutions Group Unternehmenskommunikation // Susanne Nolting 1001 Mittel Drive Tejostraße 1-9 // 65479 Raunheim Wood Dale, IL 60191 | United States [email protected] [email protected]

