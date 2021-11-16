Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions Expands to Singapore

CHICAGO and KARLSRUHE, Germany, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions announces its establishment of a formal business presence and regional management structure in Singapore. The global subsidiary of logistics service provider Simon Hegele is taking this step to support its partners in the ASEAN region even more profoundly with highly specialized services for OEMs of large medical devices and to expand its business in the Asia Pacific economic region. Simon Hegele will base technicians in several ASEAN locations to offer fast response times and cost-competitive services to new and existing partners. The ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The new regional team in Singapore will handle customer projects as needed in coordination and with support by Simon Hegele's current operations in the United States and Australia and will thus have the beneficial access to additional, highly qualified personnel during the ramp-up phase.

"Bringing Simon Hegele's years of technical and logistics experience permanently to the ASEAN region will undoubtedly translate into a new level of superior service for our current regional partners" says James Nestel, CEO of the Americas and Asia Pacific for Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions. "I look forward to working with the team to further develop new local relationships to new and existing customers within the member nations, leading to future growth for the company".

Founded in 1920, Simon Hegele originated as a moving and transport services provider offering an international, diversified portfolio for sophisticated logistics services and other business process operations. Today the company is considered among the leaders for industrial contract logistics (3PL) in Germany and the global market leader in the healthcare services sector. The company's service portfolio includes production-related assembly, transportation, installation, and reverse logistics of large medical devices as well as comprehensive logistics services in the industrial and commercial segments.

About Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions (Americas, Asia Pacific, Latin America)

As an innovative logistics service provider, Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions develops highly specialized full-service solutions for the healthcare industry with corporate offices in the USA, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Singapore and the subsidiary GMED Healthcare Solutions, headquartered in Chicago. Through our mission, We Make Healthcare Work, we are committed to making a significant impact on the healthcare system in our communities through installation and servicing of modern technology in hospitals and clinics. As part of the Simon Hegele Group of Companies, the Healthcare Division performs its services in more than 30 locations worldwide, optimizing the supply chain processes of healthcare customers. Further information can be found on LinkedIn or on www.simonhegele-healthcare.com.

About the Simon Hegele Group

The Simon Hegele Group is one of the most innovative service providers along complex supply chain processes. The principle of "more than just logistics…" has been the driving force for the further development of the company group and its services for more than 100 years. Simon Hegele offers customers from the healthcare, industry, IT and retail sectors at over 50 locations worldwide highly specialized value-added services tailored to the respective customer processes and supports them in focusing on their respective core competencies.

Simon Hegele

Healthcare Solutions Group

1001 Mittel Drive

Wood Dale, IL 60191 | United States

[email protected]

Simon Hegele

Gesellschaft für Logistik und Service mbH

Unternehmenskommunikation // Susanne Nolting

Tejostraße 1-9 // 65479 Raunheim

[email protected]

Media Contact

773-799-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions