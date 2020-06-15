Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions Names James Nestel as New CEO

CHICAGO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions, the service partner of choice for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of healthcare technology worldwide, announces the appointment of James Nestel, PE, as Chief Executive Officer for Americas and Asia Pacific. Nestel comes from Hitachi Healthcare Americas, North American division of Hitachi Limited's Healthcare Business Unit where he was Director of Operations.

Current CEO Christoph Sitzer led Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions (Americas, Asia Pacific) through significant growth since joining the company in 2006.

"While stepping away from a company and team that I am passionate about is not an easy decision, it is the right time to 'pass on the reins' and Jim is the ideal candidate," Sitzer said. "He brings deep OEM expertise and a proven track record of building teams nationally and internationally, but above all, we believe Jim will be a good fit for our people and our culture."

"I have worked with Christoph and the team at Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions for over a decade and am honored to join the company and support its mission to Make Healthcare Work," said CEO Nestel. "This is an exciting time in the industry. Our customers count on us to provide expertise in supply chain management, they rely on us for innovation, and they expect the highest level of quality. We are well positioned to deliver on that and so much more. This is an outstanding organization and together with the team, I look forward to driving future expansion and success."

Nestel joined Hitachi Healthcare Americas in 2005 as Manager of Site Planning & Mechanical Installations. He was promoted to Manager Service Operations before being named Director of Operations where he was instrumental in accelerating growth, expanding technical capabilities, leading multiple business units and elevating quality across the organization. Additionally, over the past five years Nestel has chaired the Medical Imaging Technology Alliance (MITA) Service Committee where he championed the value of quality medical equipment service.

Nestel has a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Case Western Reserve University, holds an MBA from Weatherhead School of Management and is a licensed Professional Engineer. He and his family live in Ohio.

"The growth of the company in Americas and Asia Pacific is a credit to Christoph's vision, leadership and team," said Stefan Ulrich, CEO of Simon Hegele Group. "We are very pleased to welcome Jim as the new CEO. He brings more than 20 years of leadership, technical skills and broad industry experience in manufacturing, logistics, distribution and service to the role. I look forward to working with him to further develop existing customer relationships, inspire new partnerships, and expand Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions further."

About Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions (Americas, Asia Pacific)

Headquartered in Chicago with locations in the United States, Mexico, and Australia, Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions and GMED Healthcare Solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive service portfolio that includes high-level logistical and technical solutions for original equipment manufacturers of medical devices on a global level. The companies are part of Simon Hegele Group, founded in 1920 with 50 locations worldwide and 2,500 employees. For more information, follow on LinkedIn or visit www.simonhegele.com.

