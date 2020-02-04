Simon Property Group Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Results for the Year 1

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $2.098 billion , or $6.81 per diluted share, as compared to $2.437 billion , or $7.87 per diluted share in 2018. Results for 2019 include $116.3 million , or $0.33 per diluted share, for a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of certain senior notes of Simon Property Group, L.P. The prior year period also included net gains of $324.4 million , or $0.91 per diluted share, primarily related to disposition activity.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2018. Results for 2019 include , or per diluted share, for a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of certain senior notes of Simon Property Group, L.P. The prior year period also included net gains of , or per diluted share, primarily related to disposition activity. Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $4.272 billion , or $12.04 per diluted share, as compared to $4.325 billion , or $12.13 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The 2019 results included the $0.33 per diluted share loss on the extinguishment of debt. FFO per diluted share, before this $0.33 debt charge, was $12.37 , at the high end of the Company's original guidance range for 2019.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share, in the prior year period. The 2019 results included the per diluted share loss on the extinguishment of debt. FFO per diluted share, before this debt charge, was , at the high end of the Company's original guidance range for 2019. Growth in Comparable FFO per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 4.4%.

Results for the Quarter1

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $510.2 million , or $1.66 per diluted share, as compared to $712.8 million , or $2.30 per diluted share in 2018. Results for the fourth quarter of 2019 include the aforementioned loss on extinguishment of debt of $0.33 per diluted share. The prior year period included gains of $143.9 million , or $0.40 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2018. Results for the fourth quarter of 2019 include the aforementioned loss on extinguishment of debt of per diluted share. The prior year period included gains of , or per diluted share. FFO was $1.045 billion , or $2.96 per diluted share, as compared to $1.151 billion , or $3.23 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The fourth quarter 2019 results included the $0.33 per diluted share loss on the extinguishment of debt. Comparable FFO per diluted share was $3.29 in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to $3.20 in the prior year period, growth of 2.8%.

"I am pleased with our fourth quarter results, concluding another successful and productive year for our company," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "In 2019, we opened one new shopping destination; delivered six international expansions; completed four redevelopments of former department stores and started construction on nine additional projects; and made several strategic investments in companies focused on enhancing our consumer experience. During 2019, we returned approximately $3.3 billion to shareholders, including approximately $3.0 billion in dividends paid. We continue to strengthen our portfolio through our innovative and disciplined investment activities that will allow us to continue to deliver long-term cash flow, FFO and dividends per share growth."

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Reported retailer sales per square foot was $693 , an increase of 4.8%, for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2019 .

, an increase of 4.8%, for the trailing 12 months ended . Occupancy was 95.1% at December 31, 2019 .

. Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.59 at December 31, 2019 .

at . Leasing spread per square foot for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2019 was $7.83 , an increase of 14.4%.

Comparable Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Portfolio NOI

Comparable property NOI growth for the full year 2019, including international comparable properties on a constant currency basis, was 1.7%. Comparable property NOI growth for North American properties was 1.4%. Total portfolio NOI growth for the full year 2019 was 1.7%. Total portfolio NOI includes NOI from comparable properties, new developments, redevelopments, expansions, acquisitions and our share of NOI from investments.

Dividends

During 2019, the Company paid $8.30 per share in dividends, an increase of 5.1% compared to the prior year. Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a common stock dividend of $2.10 per share for the first quarter of 2020. This is a 2.4% increase year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020. The Company has paid more than $31 billion of dividends since its initial public offering.

Simon's Board of Directors also declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.

Development Activity

Construction continues on five new outlet development projects: one in the U.S. and four internationally. Three projects are scheduled to open in 2020, including Malaga Designer Outlet (Malaga, Spain), Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) and West Midlands Designer Outlet (Cannock, England) and two are scheduled to open in 2021, including Tulsa Premium Outlets (Jenks (Tulsa), Oklahoma) and Paris-Giverny Designer Outlet (Vernon (Normandy), France).

There are currently 15 redevelopment projects of former department store spaces under construction that will add compelling retail, entertainment and mixed-uses to centers such as Burlington Mall (Burlington (Boston), MA), Phipps Plaza (Atlanta, GA) and Northgate (Seattle, WA).

Construction also continues on other significant redevelopment and expansion projects including The Shops at Riverside (Hackensack, NJ), Sawgrass Mills (Miami, FL), Gotemba Premium Outlets (Gotemba, Japan) and Rinku Premium Outlets (Izumisano (Osaka), Japan).

At quarter-end, redevelopment and expansion projects, including the redevelopment of former department store spaces, were underway at more than 30 properties in the U.S., Asia and Europe. Simon's share of the costs of all new development and redevelopment projects under construction at quarter-end was approximately $1.8 billion.

Balance Sheet Activity

The Company was active in the debt markets in 2019, continuing to lower our effective borrowing costs and extend our maturity profile.

During the year, the Company completed a three tranche senior notes offering totaling $3.5 billion with a weighted average coupon rate of 2.61% and weighted average term of 15.9 years.

The Company also retired all, or a portion of, four series of senior notes totaling approximately $2.6 billion (USD equivalent) with a combined weighted average coupon rate of 3.76%. The new notes offering had a weighted average coupon rate of approximately 115 basis points lower than the notes that were retired.

As of December 31, 2019, Simon had more than $7.1 billion of liquidity consisting of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding U.S. and Euro commercial paper.

2020 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $7.15 to $7.30 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2020 and that FFO will be within a range of $12.25 to $12.40 per diluted share.

The following table provides the reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2020







Low

High

End

End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders





per diluted share $7.15

$7.30 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share





of unconsolidated entities 5.10

5.10 Estimated FFO per diluted share $12.25

$12.40

Conference Call

Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until February 11, 2020. To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (international 404-537-3406) passcode 9776639.

Supplemental Materials and Website

Supplemental information on our fourth quarter 2019 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, comparable FFO per share, comparable earnings per share, portfolio net operating income growth and comparable property net operating income growth, which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and comparable property net operating income growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward‑looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward‑looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; decreases in market rental rates; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry; the inability to lease newly developed properties and renew leases and relet space at existing properties on favorable terms; risks related to international activities, including, without limitation, the impact, if any, of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; changes to applicable laws or regulations or the interpretation thereof; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; changes in market rates of interest and foreign exchange rates for foreign currencies; changes in the value of our investments in foreign entities; our ability to hedge interest rate and currency risk; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks relating to our joint venture properties; environmental liabilities; changes in insurance costs, the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; natural disasters; the potential for terrorist activities; the loss of key management personnel and the transition of LIBOR to an alternative reference rate. The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

1 For a reconciliation of FFO and net income per diluted share on a comparable basis, please see Footnote E of the Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Ended December 31,

2019 2018

2019 2018











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,356,238 $ 1,347,155

$ 5,243,771 $ 5,158,420 Management fees and other revenues 29,174 30,780

112,942 116,286 Other income 103,203 84,092

398,476 370,582 Total revenue 1,488,615 1,462,027

5,755,189 5,645,288











EXPENSES:









Property operating 113,741 115,216

453,145 450,636 Depreciation and amortization 324,310 329,145

1,340,503 1,282,454 Real estate taxes 118,600 112,790

468,004 457,740 Repairs and maintenance 26,743 26,081

100,495 99,588 Advertising and promotion 41,216 43,262

150,344 151,241 Home and regional office costs 45,217 30,584

190,109 136,677 General and administrative 7,333 10,830

34,860 46,543 Other 34,579 23,607

109,898 94,110 Total operating expenses 711,739 691,515

2,847,358 2,718,989











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 776,876 770,512

2,907,831 2,926,299











Interest expense (189,813) (204,341)

(789,353) (815,923) Loss on extinguishment of debt (116,256) -

(116,256) - Income and other taxes (6,744) (10,422)

(30,054) (36,898) Income from unconsolidated entities 127,657 149,987

444,349 475,250 Unrealized losses in fair value of equity instruments (3,365) (16,423)

(8,212) (15,212) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 2,061 143,879

14,883 288,827











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 590,416 833,192

2,423,188 2,822,343











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 79,388 119,562

321,604 382,285 Preferred dividends 834 834

3,337 3,337











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 510,194 $ 712,796

$ 2,098,247 $ 2,436,721























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.66 $ 2.30

$ 6.81 $ 7.87

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)









December 31, December 31,

2019 2018 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 37,804,495 $ 37,092,670 Less - accumulated depreciation 13,905,776 12,884,539

23,898,719 24,208,131 Cash and cash equivalents 669,373 514,335 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 832,151 763,815 Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity 2,371,053 2,220,414 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,731,649 1,769,488 Right-of-use assets, net 514,660 - Deferred costs and other assets 1,214,025 1,210,040 Total assets $ 31,231,630 $ 30,686,223





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 24,163,230 $ 23,305,535 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,390,682 1,316,861 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,566,294 1,536,111 Lease liabilities 516,809 - Other liabilities 464,304 500,597 Total liabilities 28,101,319 26,659,104





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests in properties 219,061 230,163





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $ 0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 42,420 42,748





Common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 320,435,256 and



320,411,571 issued and outstanding, respectively 32 32





Class B common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 9,756,073 9,700,418 Accumulated deficit (5,379,952) (4,893,069) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (118,604) (126,017) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 13,574,296 and 11,402,103 shares, respectively (1,773,571) (1,427,431) Total stockholders' equity 2,526,398 3,296,681 Noncontrolling interests 384,852 500,275 Total equity 2,911,250 3,796,956 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,231,630 $ 30,686,223

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)





























For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2019 2018

2019 2018











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 802,746 $ 786,217

$ 3,088,594 $ 3,045,668 Other income 88,060 93,828

322,398 326,575 Total revenue 890,806 880,045

3,410,992 3,372,243











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 152,320 153,203

587,062 590,921 Depreciation and amortization 169,693 164,870

681,764 652,968 Real estate taxes 65,314 62,070

266,013 259,567 Repairs and maintenance 23,491 23,441

85,430 87,408 Advertising and promotion 25,808 21,924

89,660 87,349 Other 53,374 43,757

196,178 187,292 Total operating expenses 490,000 469,265

1,906,107 1,865,505











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 400,806 410,780

1,504,885 1,506,738











Interest expense (163,074) (158,154)

(636,988) (663,693) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,

assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net 3,022 7,575

24,609 33,367











NET INCOME $ 240,754 $ 260,201

$ 892,506 $ 876,412











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 128,618 $ 132,593

$ 460,696 $ 436,767











Our Share of Net Income 112,136 127,608

431,810 439,645 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (21,143) (20,804)

(83,556) (85,252) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in









Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements - -

(9,156) - Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on, Assets and Interests in









Unconsolidated Entities, net (1,133) (2,841)

(1,133) (12,513)











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 89,860 $ 103,963

$ 337,965 $ 341,880











Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre") and HBS Global Properties ("HBS"). For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)





















December 31, December 31,



2019 2018

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 19,525,665 $ 18,807,449

Less - accumulated depreciation 7,407,627 6,834,633



12,118,038 11,972,816

Cash and cash equivalents 1,015,864 1,076,398

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 510,157 445,148

Right-of-use assets, net 185,302 -

Deferred costs and other assets 384,663 390,818

Total assets $ 14,214,024 $ 13,885,180









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 15,391,781 $ 15,235,415

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 977,112 976,311

Lease liabilities 186,594 -

Other liabilities 338,412 344,205

Total liabilities 16,893,899 16,555,931









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (2,747,325) (2,738,201)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 14,214,024 $ 13,885,180









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,196,926) $ (1,168,216)

Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,525,903 1,594,198

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ 328,977 $ 425,982



Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre

and HBS Global Properties. For additional information, see footnote B.







Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO







































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

December 31,









2019

2018

2019

2018























Consolidated Net Income (D)





$ 590,416

$ 833,192

$ 2,423,188

$ 2,822,343 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:









































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties



321,404

326,273

1,329,843

1,270,888

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre and HBS 139,579

129,818

551,596

533,595

Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (2,061)

(137,263)

(14,883)

(282,211)

Unrealized losses in fair value of equity instruments 3,365

16,423

8,212

15,212

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties



(1,172)

(10,642)

(991)

(11,327)

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization (4,834)

(5,082)

(19,442)

(18,647)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,313)

(1,313)

(5,252)

(5,252) FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,045,384

$ 1,151,406

$ 4,272,271

$ 4,324,601















































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share

$ 1.66

$ 2.30

$ 6.81

$ 7.87

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre and HBS, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.30

1.27

5.25

5.01

Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.01)

(0.39)

(0.04)

(0.79)

Unrealized losses in fair value of equity instruments 0.01

0.05

0.02

0.04 Diluted FFO per share

$ 2.96

$ 3.23

$ 12.04

$ 12.13























Details for per share calculations:







































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,045,384

$ 1,151,406

$ 4,272,271

$ 4,324,601 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders (138,219)

(152,122)

(563,342)

(568,817) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 907,165

$ 999,284

$ 3,708,929

$ 3,755,784























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 306,869

309,294

307,950

309,627 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 46,751

47,102

46,774

46,893























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 353,620

356,396

354,724

356,520























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$ 2.96

$ 3.23

$ 12.04

$ 12.13 Percent Change



-8.4%





-0.7%





















Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:













- Gains on land sales of $3.2 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $17.3 million and $6.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments increased income by $24.9 million and $6.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $90.9 million and $28.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases from acquisitions increased income by $1.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $5.4 million and $4.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



















































(E) Reconciliation of reported earnings per share to comparable earnings per share and FFO per share to comparable FFO per share:







































THREE MONTHS

TWELVE MONTHS











ENDED

ENDED











DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,





































2019

2018

2019

2018



Reported earnings per share

$ 1.66

$ 2.30

$ 6.81

$ 7.87



Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.33

-

0.33

-



Less: Non-cash investment gain (ABG)

-

-

-

(0.10)



Less: Higher distribution income from international investment -

-

-

(0.05)



Less: ASC 842 expensing internal leasing costs -

(0.03)

-

(0.13)



Less: Gains on sale or disposal of assets

-

(0.40)

-

(0.81)



Comparable earnings per share

$ 1.99

$ 1.87

$ 7.14

$ 6.78



Comparable earnings per share growth

6.4%





5.3%



































































THREE MONTHS

TWELVE MONTHS











ENDED

ENDED











DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,





































2019

2018

2019

2018



Reported FFO per share



$ 2.96

$ 3.23

$ 12.04

$ 12.13



Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.33

-

0.33

-



Less: Non-cash investment gain (ABG)

-

-

-

(0.10)



Less: Higher distribution income from international investment -

-

-

(0.05)



Less: ASC 842 expensing internal leasing costs -

(0.03)

-

(0.13)



Comparable FFO per share

$ 3.29

$ 3.20

$ 12.37

$ 11.85



Comparable FFO per share growth

2.8%





4.4%





