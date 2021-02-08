Simon Property Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

"2020 was a difficult year for all those affected by COVID-19, including our Company," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We feel confident we have turned the corner, and we expect growth in earnings and cash flow in 2021."

"Even with the unprecedented operating environment over the past year, we:

generated over $2.3 billion in operating cash flow;

in operating cash flow; acquired an 80% interest in The Taubman Realty Group;

made strategic investments in widely recognized retail brands at attractive valuations and have already made significant progress in repositioning these brands and increasing their operating cash flow;

raised over $13 billion in the debt and equity markets;

in the debt and equity markets; opened two new international shopping destinations, expanded two others and completed three domestic redevelopments;

granted approximately $400 million in tenant rent abatements to support small and local businesses, regional entrepreneurs and restauranteurs;

in tenant rent abatements to support small and local businesses, regional entrepreneurs and restauranteurs; paid nearly $700 million in real estate taxes (an increase from 2019) despite losing approximately 13,500 shopping days in our domestic portfolio during the year as a result of the restrictive governmental orders placed on our retail real estate and

in real estate taxes (an increase from 2019) despite losing approximately 13,500 shopping days in our domestic portfolio during the year as a result of the restrictive governmental orders placed on our retail real estate and returned more than $2 billion to shareholders in cash dividends paid."

Results for the Year

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.109 billion , or $3.59 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 . Results for 2020 include non-cash impairment charges, partially offset by a gain on sale, of $115.0 million , or $0.32 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share for the twelve months ended . Results for 2020 include non-cash impairment charges, partially offset by a gain on sale, of , or per diluted share. Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $3.237 billion , or $9.11 per diluted share for the year ended 2020. FFO for the year ended 2020 was negatively impacted by $2.67 per diluted share primarily due to reduced revenues from the Company's domestic and international operations caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives.

, or per diluted share for the year ended 2020. FFO for the year ended 2020 was negatively impacted by per diluted share primarily due to reduced revenues from the Company's domestic and international operations caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives. Portfolio net operating income ("NOI") for the full year 2020 declined 17.1%. The year-over-year decline is primarily due to reduced revenues from tenant rent abatements, higher uncollectible rents, lower sales-based rents and a reduction in ancillary property income, including Simon Brand Ventures sponsorship income, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives. The Company did not amortize any rent abatements; instead, abatements were expensed in the period granted.

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $271.5 million , or $0.86 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 . The current year period includes a non-cash impairment charge, partially offset by a gain on sale, of $16.8 million , or $0.05 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share for the three months ended . The current year period includes a non-cash impairment charge, partially offset by a gain on sale, of , or per diluted share. FFO was $786.6 million , or $2.17 per diluted share. FFO in the current year period was negatively impacted by $0.95 primarily due to reduced revenues from the Company's domestic and international operations caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives.

, or per diluted share. FFO in the current year period was negatively impacted by primarily due to reduced revenues from the Company's domestic and international operations caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives. Portfolio NOI for the three months ended December 31, 2020 declined 23.9%.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy was 91.3% at December 31, 2020 .

. Base minimum rent per square foot was $55.80 at December 31, 2020 , an increase of 2.2% year-over-year.

Business Update

As of February 5, 2021, the Company has collected from its U.S. retail portfolio, 90% of its net billed rents for the second, third and fourth quarters, combined.

($ millions) Q2 2020

through

Q4 2020 U.S. Managed Portfolio Gross Contractual Rents $4,762 Rent Write-Offs Related to Tenants in Bankruptcy (102) Net Contractual Rents 4,660 Deferrals Agreed (341) Abatements Granted (410) Net Billed Rents 3,909 Collected $3,520 Collected as percent of Net Billed Rents 90%

Amounts are presented on a gross basis, not at the Company's share. U.S. managed portfolio gross contractual rents do not include any prior period deferrals or sales-based rents. Amounts above relate to the contractual rents in the stated periods. Abatements reduced Lease Income in the period they were granted or agreed.

Acquisition of Taubman Centers, Inc.

In December, the Company completed its acquisition of an 80% ownership interest in The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG"). Under the terms of the transaction, Simon, through its operating partnership, Simon Property Group, L.P., acquired all of Taubman Centers, Inc. ("TCO") common stock for $43.00 per share in cash, and the Taubman family sold approximately one-third of its ownership interest at the transaction price and remains a 20% partner in TRG.

Total consideration for the acquisition, including the redemption of TCO's 6.5% Series J Cumulative Preferred Shares and its 6.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares, was approximately $3.45 billion and was funded with existing liquidity, including proceeds from Simon's issuance of 22,137,500 shares of its common stock which was completed in November 2020.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

During the fourth quarter, the Company completed a public offering of 22,137,500 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds from the offering were approximately $1.56 billion.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company completed a two tranche senior notes offering totaling $1.5 billion. Combined, the two new issues of senior notes had a weighted average term of 8.4 years and a weighted average coupon rate of 1.96%.

As of December 31, 2020, Simon had more than $8.2 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.5 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $6.7 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities, net of $623 million outstanding under its U.S. commercial paper program.

Dividends

The Company paid its fourth quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $1.30 per share, in cash, on January 22, 2021. Simon's Board of Directors will declare a common stock cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 on or before March 31, 2021.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021.

2021 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $4.60 to $4.85 per diluted share and that FFO will be within a range of $9.50 to $9.75 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2021. This guidance range assumes no further government mandated shutdowns of the Company's domestic retail properties.

The following table provides the reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2021







Low

High

End

End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders

per diluted share $4.60

$4.85 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share

of unconsolidated entities 4.90

4.90







Estimated FFO per diluted share $9.50

$9.75

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









For the Three Months

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Ended December 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,032,795 $ 1,356,238

$ 4,302,367 $ 5,243,771 Management fees and other revenues 25,336 29,174

96,882 112,942 Other income 73,298 103,203

208,254 398,476 Total revenue 1,131,429 1,488,615

4,607,503 5,755,189











EXPENSES:









Property operating 81,675 113,741

349,154 453,145 Depreciation and amortization 331,851 324,310

1,318,008 1,340,503 Real estate taxes 110,067 118,600

457,142 468,004 Repairs and maintenance 23,376 26,743

80,858 100,495 Advertising and promotion 37,646 41,216

98,613 150,344 Home and regional office costs 41,249 45,217

171,668 190,109 General and administrative 5,366 7,333

22,572 34,860 Other 38,152 34,579

137,679 109,898 Total operating expenses 669,382 711,739

2,635,694 2,847,358











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 462,047 776,876

1,971,809 2,907,831











Interest expense (197,855) (189,813)

(784,400) (789,353) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (116,256)

- (116,256) Income and other tax benefit (expense) 1,572 (6,744)

4,637 (30,054) Income from unconsolidated entities 63,260 127,657

219,870 444,349 Unrealized gains (losses) in fair value of equity instruments 494 (3,365)

(19,632) (8,212) (Loss) gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (16,792) 2,061

(114,960) 14,883











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 312,726 590,416

1,277,324 2,423,188











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 40,409 79,388

164,760 321,604 Preferred dividends 834 834

3,337 3,337











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 271,483 $ 510,194

$ 1,109,227 $ 2,098,247























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.86 $ 1.66

$ 3.59 $ 6.81

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)















December 31, December 31,

2020 2019 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 38,050,196 $ 37,804,495 Less - accumulated depreciation 14,891,937 13,905,776

23,158,259 23,898,719 Cash and cash equivalents 1,011,613 669,373 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 1,236,734 832,151 Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity 2,603,571 2,371,053 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,729,690 1,731,649 Investment in TRG, at equity 3,451,897 - Right-of-use assets, net 512,914 514,660 Deferred costs and other assets 1,082,168 1,214,025 Total assets $ 34,786,846 $ 31,231,630





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 26,723,361 $ 24,163,230 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,311,925 1,390,682 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,577,393 1,566,294 Dividend payable 486,922 - Lease liabilities 515,492 516,809 Other liabilities 513,515 464,304 Total liabilities 31,128,608 28,101,319





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests in properties 185,892 219,061





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $ 0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 42,091 42,420





Common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,849,037 and



320,435,256 issued and outstanding, respectively 34 32





Class B common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 11,179,688 9,756,073 Accumulated deficit (6,102,314) (5,379,952) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (188,675) (118,604) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 14,355,621 and 13,574,296 shares, respectively (1,891,352) (1,773,571) Total stockholders' equity 3,039,472 2,526,398 Noncontrolling interests 432,874 384,852 Total equity 3,472,346 2,911,250 Total liabilities and equity $ 34,786,846 $ 31,231,630

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 624,516 $ 802,746

$ 2,544,134 $ 3,088,594 Other income 85,284 88,060

300,634 322,398 Total revenue 709,800 890,806

2,844,768 3,410,992











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 136,616 152,320

519,979 587,062 Depreciation and amortization 179,719 169,693

692,424 681,764 Real estate taxes 64,864 65,314

262,351 266,013 Repairs and maintenance 19,061 23,491

68,722 85,430 Advertising and promotion 24,764 25,808

67,434 89,660 Other 55,888 53,374

163,710 196,178 Total operating expenses 480,912 490,000

1,774,620 1,906,107











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 228,888 400,806

1,070,148 1,504,885











Interest expense (152,703) (163,074)

(616,332) (636,988) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net - 3,022

- 24,609











NET INCOME $ 76,185 $ 240,754

$ 453,816 $ 892,506











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 32,731 $ 128,618

$ 226,364 $ 460,696











Our Share of Net Income 43,454 112,136

227,452 431,810 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (19,953) (21,143)

(82,097) (83,556) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in









Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements - -

- (9,156) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on, Assets and Interests in









Unconsolidated Entities, net - (1,133)

- (1,133)











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 23,501 $ 89,860

$ 145,355 $ 337,965











Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre") and The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG"). For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)





















December 31, December 31,



2020 2019

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 20,079,476 $ 19,525,665

Less - accumulated depreciation 8,003,863 7,407,627



12,075,613 12,118,038

Cash and cash equivalents 1,169,422 1,015,864

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 749,231 510,157

Right-of-use assets, net 185,598 185,302

Deferred costs and other assets 380,087 384,663

Total assets $ 14,559,951 $ 14,214,024









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 15,569,485 $ 15,391,781

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 969,242 977,112

Lease liabilities 188,863 186,594

Other liabilities 426,321 338,412

Total liabilities 17,153,911 16,893,899









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (2,661,410) (2,747,325)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 14,559,951 $ 14,214,024









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,130,713) $ (1,196,926)

Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,399,757 1,525,903

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ 269,044 $ 328,977



Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre and TRG.

For additional information, see footnote B.



Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

December 31,









2020

2019

2020

2019























Consolidated Net Income (D)

$ 312,726

$ 590,416

$ 1,277,324

$ 2,423,188 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:









































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties



329,422

321,404

1,308,419

1,329,843

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre 133,645

139,579

536,133

551,596

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 16,792

(2,061)

114,960

(14,883)

Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of equity instruments (494)

3,365

19,632

8,212

Net (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties



(173)

(1,172)

4,378

(991)

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization and loss (gain) on disposal of properties (3,966)

(4,834)

(18,631)

(19,442)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,313)

(1,313)

(5,252)

(5,252) FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 786,639

$ 1,045,384

$ 3,236,963

$ 4,272,271















































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share

$ 0.86

$ 1.66

$ 3.59

$ 6.81

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre, net of noncontrolling interests















portion of depreciation and amortization 1.27

1.30

5.14

5.25

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 0.05

(0.01)

0.32

(0.04)

Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of equity instruments (0.01)

0.01

0.06

0.02 Diluted FFO per share

$ 2.17

$ 2.96

$ 9.11

$ 12.04























Details for per share calculations:







































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 786,639

$ 1,045,384

$ 3,236,963

$ 4,272,271 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders (100,472)

(138,219)

(424,063)

(563,342) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 686,167

$ 907,165

$ 2,812,900

$ 3,708,929























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 316,595

306,869

308,738

307,950 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 46,455

46,751

46,544

46,774























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 363,050

353,620

355,282

354,724























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$ 2.17

$ 2.96

$ 9.11

$ 12.04 Percent Change



-26.7%





-24.3%





























Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre and TRG. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre and TRG. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:

























- (Losses) gains on land sales of ($0.1) million and $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $8.0 million and $17.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments (decreased) increased income by ($19.6) million and $24.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and ($23.9) million and $90.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases from acquisitions increased income by $1.7 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $5.2 million and $5.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

