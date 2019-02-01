Simon Property Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results And Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, today reported results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Results for the Year

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $2.437 billion , or $7.87 per diluted share, as compared to $1.945 billion , or $6.24 per diluted share in 2017, a 26.1% increase per diluted share.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2017, a 26.1% increase per diluted share. Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $4.325 billion , or $12.13 per diluted share, as compared to $4.021 billion , or $11.21 per diluted share in 2017, an 8.2% increase per diluted share.

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $712.8 million , or $2.30 per diluted share, as compared to $571.1 million , or $1.84 per diluted share in 2017, a 25.0% increase per diluted share.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2017, a 25.0% increase per diluted share. FFO was $1.151 billion , or $3.23 per diluted share, as compared to $1.115 billion , or $3.12 per diluted share, in the prior year period, an increase of 3.5% per diluted share.

"This was an excellent quarter and year for Simon Property Group, capped off by our twenty-fifth anniversary as a public company in December. Over that 25-year period, we are proud to have delivered a total return to shareholders of 2,752%," said David Simon, Chairman and CEO. "In 2018, we opened two new shopping destinations; delivered five significant property transformations and expansions; started construction on several redevelopments of former department store spaces; and importantly, our reported FFO per share for the year beat the top end of our initial guidance, and our 2018 dividend was 10.5% higher than in 2017."

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Reported retailer sales per square foot was $661 , an increase of 5.3%, for the trailing 12-months ended December 31, 2018 .

, an increase of 5.3%, for the trailing 12-months ended . Occupancy was 95.9% at December 31, 2018 , compared to 95.6% at December 31, 2017 .

, compared to 95.6% at . Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.18 at December 31, 2018 .

at . Leasing spread per square foot for the trailing 12-months ended December 31, 2018 was $7.75 , an increase of 14.3%.

Portfolio Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Comparable Property NOI

Total portfolio NOI growth for the 12-months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.7%. Total portfolio NOI includes NOI from comparable properties, new developments, redevelopments, expansions, acquisitions, international properties and our share of NOI from investments. Comparable property NOI growth for the 12-months ended December 31, 2018 was 2.3%.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a 5.1% increase year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2019.

Simon's Board of Directors also declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019.

Development Activity

During the quarter, the 140,000 square-foot expansion of Toronto Premium Outlets opened adding enhanced amenities, elevated food offerings and more than 40 new, exciting brands. Simon owns 50% of this center. Also during the quarter, the 45,000 square-foot, phase III expansion of Johor Premium Outlets (Johor, Malaysia) opened. Simon owns 50% of this center.

Construction continues on three new international development projects including:

Queretaro Premium Outlets ( Queretaro, Mexico ); scheduled to open in summer 2019. Simon owns a 50% interest in this project.

); scheduled to open in summer 2019. Simon owns a 50% interest in this project. Malaga Designer Outlet ( Malaga , Spain ); scheduled to open in fall 2019. Simon owns a 46% interest in this project.

, ); scheduled to open in fall 2019. Simon owns a 46% interest in this project. Cannock Designer Outlet ( Cannock, United Kingdom ); scheduled to open in spring 2020. Simon owns a 20% interest in this project.

Construction also continues on other significant redevelopment and expansion projects including The Shops at Riverside (Hackensack, NJ), Southdale Center (Edina (Minneapolis), MN), Northshore Mall (Peabody (Boston), MA) and Paju Premium Outlets (Seoul, South Korea).

Construction also started on five significant redevelopment projects of former department store spaces at Broadway Square, Cape Cod Mall, Midland Park Mall, Ocean County Mall and Phipps Plaza.

Financing Activity

During 2018, the Company closed on 22 mortgage loans totaling approximately $3.2 billion, (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share is approximately $1.3 billion. The weighted average interest rate and weighted average term on these loans is 3.69% and 8.1 years, respectively.

As of December 31, 2018, Simon had more than $7.5 billion of liquidity consisting of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Common Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company repurchased 286,947 shares of its common stock. The Company also redeemed 405,485 Limited Partnership units in cash.

2019 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $7.30 to $7.40 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2019 and that FFO will be within a range of $12.30 to $12.40 per diluted share.

The following table provides the reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2019







Low

High

End

End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders

per diluted share $7.30

$7.40 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share

of unconsolidated entities 5.00

5.00







Estimated FFO per diluted share $12.30

$12.40

Conference Call

Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Friday, February 1, 2019. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until February 8, 2019. To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (international 404-537-3406) passcode 1675707.

Supplemental Materials and Website

Supplemental information on our fourth quarter 2018 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, portfolio net operating income growth and comparable property net operating income growth, which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and comparable property net operating income growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward‑looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward‑looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; decreases in market rental rates; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry; the inability to lease newly developed properties and renew leases and relet space at existing properties on favorable terms; risks related to international activities, including, without limitation, the impact, if any, of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; changes to applicable laws or regulations or the interpretation thereof; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; changes in market rates of interest and foreign exchange rates for foreign currencies; changes in the value of our investments in foreign entities; our ability to hedge interest rate and currency risk; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks relating to our joint venture properties; environmental liabilities; changes in insurance costs, the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; natural disasters; the potential for terrorist activities; and the loss of key management personnel. The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in its periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)







For the Three Months

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Ended December 31,

2018 2017

2018 2017











REVENUE:









Minimum rent $ 906,730 $ 880,475

$ 3,488,522 $ 3,440,009 Overage rent 57,656 52,870

162,189 147,471 Tenant reimbursements 381,485 386,767

1,520,340 1,532,923 Management fees and other revenues 30,780 30,400

116,286 121,259 Other income 84,092 77,180

370,582 296,978 Total revenue 1,460,743 1,427,692

5,657,919 5,538,640











EXPENSES:









Property operating 115,216 112,951

450,636 443,177 Depreciation and amortization 329,145 325,187

1,282,454 1,275,452 Real estate taxes 112,790 107,976

457,740 440,003 Repairs and maintenance 26,081 24,247

99,588 96,900 Advertising and promotion 43,262 42,416

151,241 150,865 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (1,284) 539

12,631 11,304 Home and regional office costs 30,584 24,243

136,677 135,150 General and administrative 10,830 11,883

46,543 51,972 Other 40,030 28,798

109,322 131,477 Total operating expenses 706,654 678,240

2,746,832 2,736,300











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 754,089 749,452

2,911,087 2,802,340











Interest expense (204,341) (204,986)

(815,923) (809,393) Loss on extinguishment of debt

- -

- (128,618) Income and other taxes (10,422) (6,362)

(36,898) (23,343) Income from unconsolidated entities 149,987 123,059

475,250 400,270 Gain (loss) upon acquisition of controlling interests, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 143,879 (1,342)

288,827 3,647











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 833,192 659,821

2,822,343 2,244,903











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 119,562 87,871

382,285 296,941 Preferred dividends 834 834

3,337 3,337











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 712,796 $ 571,116

$ 2,436,721 $ 1,944,625























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2.30 $ 1.84

$ 7.87 $ 6.24













Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)











December 31, December 31,

2018 2017 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 37,092,670 $ 36,393,464 Less - accumulated depreciation 12,884,539 11,935,949

24,208,131 24,457,515 Cash and cash equivalents 514,335 1,482,309 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 763,815 742,672 Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity 2,220,414 2,266,483 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,769,488 1,934,676 Deferred costs and other assets 1,210,040 1,373,983 Total assets $ 30,686,223 $ 32,257,638





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 23,305,535 $ 24,632,463 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,316,861 1,269,190 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,536,111 1,406,378 Other liabilities 500,597 520,363 Total liabilities 26,659,104 27,828,394





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests in properties 230,163 190,480





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $ 0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 42,748 43,077





Common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 320,411,571 and



320,322,774 issued and outstanding, respectively 32 32





Class B common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 9,700,418 9,614,748 Accumulated deficit (4,893,069) (4,782,173) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (126,017) (110,453) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 11,402,103 and 9,163,920 shares, respectively (1,427,431) (1,079,063) Total stockholders' equity 3,296,681 3,686,168 Noncontrolling interests 500,275 552,596 Total equity 3,796,956 4,238,764 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,686,223 $ 32,257,638

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands)





































For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2018 2017

2018 2017











REVENUE:









Minimum rent $ 505,906 $ 485,253

$ 1,949,523 $ 1,868,613 Overage rent 67,001 60,533

230,145 210,909 Tenant reimbursements 213,974 216,759

880,042 860,778 Other income 93,828 80,225

326,575 290,515 Total revenue 880,709 842,770

3,386,285 3,230,815











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 153,203 141,584

590,921 551,885 Depreciation and amortization 164,870 170,402

652,968 640,286 Real estate taxes 62,070 60,419

259,567 245,646 Repairs and maintenance 23,441 21,797

87,408 81,309 Advertising and promotion 21,924 22,609

87,349 86,480 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 664 (984)

14,042 6,645 Other 43,757 50,477

187,292 184,037 Total operating expenses 469,929 466,304

1,879,547 1,796,288











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 410,780 376,466

1,506,738 1,434,527











Interest expense (158,154) (154,669)

(663,693) (593,062) Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net 7,575 (2,239)

33,367 (2,239)











NET INCOME $ 260,201 $ 219,558

$ 876,412 $ 839,226











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 132,593 $ 110,001

$ 436,767 $ 424,533











Our Share of Net Income 127,608 109,557

439,645 414,693 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (20,804) (21,760)

(85,252) (89,804) Our Share of (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on, Assets and Interests in









Unconsolidated Entities, net (2,841) 1,342

(12,513) 1,342 Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 103,963 $ 89,139

$ 341,880 $ 326,231











Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre") and HBS Global Properties ("HBS"). For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)







December 31, December 31,

2018 2017 Assets:



Investment properties, at cost $ 18,807,449 $ 18,328,747 Less - accumulated depreciation 6,834,633 6,371,363

11,972,816 11,957,384 Cash and cash equivalents 1,076,398 956,084 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 445,148 403,125 Deferred costs and other assets 390,818 355,585 Total assets $ 13,885,180 $ 13,672,178





Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:



Mortgages $ 15,235,415 $ 14,784,310 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 976,311 1,033,674 Other liabilities 344,205 365,857 Total liabilities 16,555,931 16,183,841





Preferred units 67,450 67,450 Partners' deficit (2,738,201) (2,579,113) Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 13,885,180 $ 13,672,178





Our Share of:



Partners' deficit $ (1,168,216) $ (1,144,620) Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,594,198 1,733,063 Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ 425,982 $ 588,443





Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

December 31,









2018

2017

2018

2017























Consolidated Net Income (D)

$ 833,192

$ 659,821

$ 2,822,343

$ 2,244,903 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:









































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties



326,273

321,397

1,270,888

1,260,865

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre and HBS 129,818

139,026

533,595

540,718

(Gain) loss upon acquisition of controlling interests, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (E) (137,263)

1,342

(282,211)

(3,647)

Unrealized change in fair value of equity instruments 16,423

-

15,212

-

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties



(10,642)

(734)

(11,327)

(13)

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization (5,082)

(4,248)

(18,647)

(17,069)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,313)

(1,313)

(5,252)

(5,252) FFO of the Operating Partnership (G) $ 1,151,406

$ 1,115,291

$ 4,324,601

$ 4,020,505















































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share

$ 2.30

$ 1.84

$ 7.87

$ 6.24

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre and HBS, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.27

1.28

5.01

4.98

Gain upon acquisition of controlling interests, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (F) (0.39)

-

(0.79)

(0.01)

Unrealized change in fair value of equity instruments 0.05

-

0.04

- Diluted FFO per share (H)

$ 3.23

$ 3.12

$ 12.13

$ 11.21























Details for per share calculations:







































FFO of the Operating Partnership (G) $ 1,151,406

$ 1,115,291

$ 4,324,601

$ 4,020,505 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders (152,122)

(146,935)

(568,817)

(529,595) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders (I) $ 999,284

$ 968,356

$ 3,755,784

$ 3,490,910























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 309,294

310,856

309,627

311,517 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 47,102

47,169

46,893

47,260























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 356,396

358,025

356,520

358,777























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share (H) $ 3.23

$ 3.12

$ 12.13

$ 11.21 Percent Change



3.5%





8.2%





















































Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related properties.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, previously depreciated retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP.



























We have adopted NAREIT's clarification of the definition of FFO that requires it to include the effects of nonrecurring items not classified as extraordinary, cumulative effect of accounting changes, or a gain or loss resulting from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment relating to, previously depreciated retail operating properties. We include in FFO gains and losses realized from the sale of land, outlot buildings, equity instruments, and investment holdings of non-retail real estate. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:











































- Gains on land sales of $2.4 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $6.3 million and $12.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments increased income by $6.7 million and $7.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $28.5 million and $34.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases from acquisitions increased income by $1.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $4.4 million and $6.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

























(E) Gain upon acquisition of controlling interests, sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $143.9 million and $288.8 million, respectively. Noncontrolling interest portion of the gain for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $6.6 million.

























(F) Includes noncontrolling interests gain upon acquisition of controlling interests, sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment of $0.02 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.



























(G) Includes a loss on the extinguishment of debt of $128.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.



(H) Includes Basic and Diluted FFO per share related to a loss on the extinguishment of debt of $0.36 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

























(I) Includes Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders related to a loss on the extinguishment of debt of $111.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

