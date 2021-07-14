Simon Recognized as 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'

INDIANAPOLIS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon is pleased to announce recognition on the 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' in the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI)®.

"Simon's recognition by DEI as a 'Best Place to Work' reflects our continued commitment to foster an inclusive workplace where people of all abilities can thrive," said Steve Fivel, General Counsel and Secretary, Simon. "Our efforts result in not only a more rewarding work experience for employees, but also improved business performance and a competitive advantage for Simon."

DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN whose goal is to help companies collaborate with purpose to promote the full inclusion of people with disabilities. The DEI survey measures Simon's business practices across culture, leadership, accessibility, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity.

DEI's shared commitment is to collaborate with purpose to promote the full inclusion of people with disabilities, to inspire accessible innovation for all, and to foster cultures of inclusion.

For more information on Simon's initiatives, click here.

