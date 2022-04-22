Simon S. Rabinowitz, MD, PhD., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon S. Rabinowitz, MD, PhD., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional in the Medical Field for his outstanding achievements as a Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Educator, and Scientist.

Simon Rabinowitz

A board-certified Pediatrician and Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Dr. Rabinowitz has been in private practice for over 30 years, serving pediatric patients from premature newborns to adolescents with digestive system disorders, liver diseases, and nutritional problems. He treats the entire spectrum of conditions addressed by a pediatric gastroenterologist, including inflammatory bowel disease, gastroesophageal reflux, eosinophilic esophagitis, hepatitis, jaundice, pancreatitis, failure to thrive, swallowing disorders, irritable bowel syndrome, chronic stomach pain, peptic ulcers, Crohn's disease, lactose intolerance, chronic constipation, obesity, and others.

In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Rabinowitz also is a clinical researcher and educator at Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn, NY, where he serves as Vice Chairman of Pediatrics for Clinical Practice. He is involved in the training of medical students, pediatric residents, and pediatric gastroenterology fellows. Dr. Rabinowitz has published scientific articles on various subjects, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastroesophageal reflux, viral hepatitis, H pylori, failure to thrive, and feeding children with development disabilities, Hirschsprung's disease, and the gastrointestinal consequences of COVID 19 and HIV infection in children. His main active research interest involves using endoscopic ultrasound to assist in the care of children with eosinophilic esophagitis.

In pursuit of his higher education, Dr. Rabinowitz first obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vassar College and a Ph.D. in Physiological Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He went on to earn his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine in 1983. Dr. Rabinowitz completed a residency in Pediatrics at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in 1985 and a fellowship in Pediatric Gastroenterology, also at Mt. Sinai, in 1987. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics, the American Board of Pediatric Gastroenterology, the American College of Gastroenterology, and a fellow of the American Gastroenterological Association. Among his other professional affiliations, Dr. Rabinowitz is also a member of the American Academy of Science, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the North American Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition.

After finishing his training, he became the director of a new academic division of Pediatric Gastroenterology at SUNY Downstate Medical School. Soon afterward, he established a training program for pediatricians interested in specializing in this area. His program was among the first group to be accredited by the American College of Graduate Medical Education. He left the medical school and, in 2003, became the Chairman of the Pediatrics Department and the program director of the Pediatric residency program at Richmond University Center. In 2011 he returned to medical school to pursue his research interests. He is presently the Chairman of a committee to develop guidelines for professionalism and academic integrity.

Dr. Rabinowitz has spent his entire career providing care to inner-city children and has been able to address the needs of this cohort as he has provided them with medical care. He has always been intimately involved in teaching and has tried to set a standard of excellence while demonstrating empathy and professionalism for his students. He has written articles for the online encyclope dia for doctors, Medscape, and created patient-centered videos in conjunction with drmdk.com.

Dr. Rabinowitz wishes to dedicate this honor in the loving memory of his parents, Lola and Herman, and Jesse. He would also like to thank his beloved wife, Lynee, and their children, Brandon and Jake, for their love and support. In his free time, he loves to exercise, garden, photograph his plants, and spend time with his family and dog.

