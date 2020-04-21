Simon Szykman Named Partner

"We are pleased to welcome Simon to the partnership, and look forward to his continued contributions in developing forward-leaning, transformational services and solutions to our Federal clients," said Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal . "Simon is a true thought leader who is well known for helping clients leverage new and emerging technologies to innovate and automate in support of their missions."

Dr. Szykman joined Attain in 2014 as a Director and Chief Technology Officer within the firm's Federal Services division. During his tenure with Attain, he has made significant contributions in establishing and cultivating new accounts and technical capabilities to drive growth, building the corporate alliance program, and developing and executing technology strategies that strengthen the firm's competitiveness and position Attain for continued success. Additionally, Dr. Szykman is a much sought-after industry thought leader, frequently representing Attain in the market on television and radio, as well as in print media and keynote presentations.

Prior to joining Attain, Simon served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the U.S. Department of Commerce for over four years, after serving as CIO of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for more than three years. Earlier in his career, Simon worked in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, where he was a Senior Policy Analyst and later, the Director of the National Coordination Office for Networking and Information Technology Research and Development (R&D). He also served as the first Director of Cyber Security R&D at the Department of Homeland Security. With a reputation of excellence for leadership in government information technology, he has been recognized with awards, including the AFFIRM Executive Leadership Award in Information Resources Management, the AFCEA Bethesda Government-wide Initiatives Excellence Award for Efficiency and Value Creation, the GTRA Excellence in Efficiency Award, the Computerworld Premier 100 IT Leader Award, and the Department of Commerce Bronze Medal Award.

"Simon is a trusted advisor with an unmatched drive for excellence and a dedication to service," said Greg Baroni, Chairman and CEO of Attain. "I look forward to Simon's continued contributions to the growth and success of our firm."

