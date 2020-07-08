Simple Spectrum Earns Celebrity Endorsement From Former Real Housewife, Jacqueline Laurita

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Jacqueline Laurita's life played out on the BravoTV series, Real Housewives of New Jersey, the audience watched as she and her husband dealt with their son's autism diagnosis. Yet, as challenging and heart-wrenching as that experience has been, it also gave her a platform to help other parents by informing them of products that she says have helped her son. One of those is Simple Spectrum – a company and nutraceutical for which she is now an ambassador.

Laurita uses her platform to help other parents of children with autism by informing them of products that she says have helped her son.

"Since Nicholas was diagnosed, I've been very focused on proper nutrition, studied at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, developed a specialized diet, and become a special needs health coach. My goal is to help families like mine so their children thrive like my son has," said Laurita. "Simple Spectrum has had a measurable effect on my son's health and I cannot say enough positive things about the caring and compassionate team there and the dietary benefits of the product."

Simple Spectrum was created to give children a daily source of vitamins and minerals for neurological development and function, and other diet deficits. It is made in the U.S. and comes in an unflavored dissolvable powder that is free of artificial ingredients and preservatives, added sugar, soy, nuts, gluten, dairy, casein, binding agents or GMOs.

The founders include a biomedical doctor and behavioral therapist who have spent their careers focused on overall childhood wellness. Their mission was to create a nutraceutical based on the latest scientific research and free from the additives in similar products that took into consideration the dietary deficits in children with autism exacerbated by sensory issues.

A recent study by a group including universities, doctors and health organizations backs up the significance of Simple Spectrum's mission. The study found that "a comprehensive nutritional and dietary intervention is effective at improving nutritional status, non-verbal IQ, autism symptoms, and other symptoms in most individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Parents reported that the vitamin/mineral supplements, essential fatty acids, and Healthy Gluten-free, Casein-free, Soy-free (HGCSF) diet were the most beneficial."

"Let's face it, getting your child to eat their veggies is often a monumental task. Yet good nutrition is essential to brain health. Simple Spectrum works because it provides those essential vitamins, minerals and other nutrients to fill the nutritional gaps of our picky eaters and those with texture and other sensory sensitivities," explained Dr. Kristin Shay, co-founder. "Our nutraceutical is shown to aid developing nervous systems and has been embraced by families of children with autism to address dietary deficits."

"We are thrilled to have Jacqueline as part of the Simple Spectrum team and love seeing parents as enthusiastic about our product as we are. She is a passionate, informed advocate for children's health and wellness and has seen firsthand the positive results of our product," she added.

Simple Spectrum works with non-profits in the autism community such as Autism Hope Alliance, The Autism Community in Action (TACA), My Hana Autism and Ever Learning. It is actively involved in advocacy efforts to make third party testing of children's nutraceuticals an industry standard and to secure insurance coverage for children's nutraceuticals as part of all health benefit plans.

For more information, go to simplespectrumsupplement.com.

Media contact: Jeff Campbell at [email protected]

Related Images

jacqueline-laurita-formerly-of-the.png

Jacqueline Laurita, formerly of the BravoTV series, Real Housewives of New Jersey, is an ambassador for Simple Spectrum.

Laurita uses her platform to help other parents of children with autism by informing them of products that she says have helped her son.

SOURCE Simple Spectrum