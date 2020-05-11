'Simple to Install, Simple to Use,' InterWorx Collaborates with Magic Spam to Provide a New Anti-Spam Plug-In

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InterWorx, the smart, scalable industry-leading control panel software, has announced its collaboration with MagicSpam, an anti-spam protection software, to introduce a new anti-spam plug-in which will provide customers more options for email filtering as well as additional tools to help enhance security.

"I'm excited about the opportunities Magicspam brings to InterWorx customers. MagicSpams anti-spam features complement InterWorx's email service, adding easy to use anti-spam tools for both admins and users. We have been impressed by the knowledge and experience the MagicSpam team has in relation to the email industry, and we are looking forward to working with them in the future," says Adam Dillaplain General Manager, InterWorx.

LinuxMagic developed the InterWorx Magicspam plug-in in collaboration with InterWorx. This new plug-in will integrate its popular Anti-Spam software with InterWorx, which will provide InterWorx customers with more options for email filtering as well as additional tools that will help improve and maintain customers' email IP reputation.

MagicSpam is a comprehensive anti-spam plug-in, built upon the philosophy of "Simple to Install, Simple to Use." There's no need to change DNS or MX records to start benefiting from MagicSpam spam protection. Developed to suit the needs of the hosting industry, MagicSpam's low resource profile efficiently protects an unlimited number of domains and accounts on a server for a competitively low price. An intuitive GUI integrated directly into the InterWorx Control Panel, allows users so they can easily configure MagicSpam to meet their needs. With direct sales in over 83 countries and 200 official resellers, MagicSpam is a leader in the hosting industry when it comes to spam protection.

"The MagicSpam team is very excited about the collaboration. We know this partnership will open the doors to new opportunities in the industry. We are proud to provide a spam protection tool that runs natively within the InterWorx Control Panel," says Daniel Orlando, Channel Manager at MagicSpam.

For more information, visit https://magicspam.com/anti-spam-features.php for a full list of features. To learn more about InterWorx, visit https://www.interworx.com/.

About InterWorx

InterWorx, part of the Liquid Web Family of Brands, has over 20 years of success providing fully-featured control panel software solutions for hosting companies, web development agencies, resellers, and end-users. With industry-leading features such as multi-server clustering and powerful Web, CLI, and API based interfaces, InterWorx maintains one of the most competitive control panel software solutions in the web hosting industry. For further information visit https://www.interworx.com/

Contact: Mayra Pena, [email protected]

SOURCE InterWorx, LLC

