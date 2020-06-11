SIMPLE WAYS TO SPRUCE UP YOUR HOME THIS SEASON

From updating your home technology to beautifying your outdoor space or garden, Lifestyle and Design Expert Martin Amado has simple tips that can not only add value to your space but your time at home.

TACKLE TECHNOLOGY: Turn your home into a smart home by upgrading your security. One of Ring's newest video doorbells -- Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus -- allows users to see and speak to visitors at their front door from anywhere, at any time, and is packed with features like two-way talk, up to 1080p HD video, dual-band Wi-Fi and more, helping them keep an extra eye on what's going on around their home. And available for the first time ever on a battery-powered doorbell is Pre-Roll technology, which allows you to see the four seconds before motion is even detected, so you never miss a moment! This is not only a great project while sprucing up your smart home, it's a great gift idea for Father's Day.

Building a raised planter for flowers and vegetables or even creating something more advanced like a patio table can renew any outdoor space. CRAFTSMAN has just announced five new brushless power tools, available now. Part of a robust line of brushless tools, they deliver runtime, efficiency, and performance that allows users to Do More. These are part of the V20* System, which works as hard as you do to build, repair, restore, and maintain the things you value. From DIY projects to more advanced home improvements these tools will get the job done ADD CURB & PORCH APPEAL: Enhance your home's curb appeal with a variety of potted plants, add a new doormat to your entranceway or enhance your porch with a comfy bench and outdoor pillows.

Enhance your home's curb appeal with a variety of potted plants, add a new doormat to your entranceway or enhance your porch with a comfy bench and outdoor pillows. DECLUTTER AND DONATE: Take the time to organize your garage, kitchen cupboards and even closet. Then donate anything you will no longer need. There are great options for storage baskets and storage containers that can be used to organize the pantry, closets, and bathrooms.

For more great home spruce up tips please visit betterstuffforlife.com

