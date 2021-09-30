SimplePractice Appoints Smita Wadhawan as Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice , an EngageSmart healthcare solution and leading EHR platform for private practice, today announced Smita Wadhawan as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. Wadhawan joins SimplePractice at a pivotal time in the company's growth, having achieved enormous customer growth and technological innovations in both the EHR and more general practice management space.

Before joining SimplePractice, Wadhawan served as Head of SMB Growth Marketing for GoDaddy, where she led marketing strategy and campaigns to support each stage of the customer lifecycle. She has also served as the Director of Consumer Product Marketing for PayPal and held consumer and acquisition marketing leadership positions for Visa and Intuit.

"The opportunity to join SimplePractice at this point in the company's trajectory is enormous," said SimplePractice CMO Smita Wadhawan. "Every member of the SimplePractice organization comes to work each day motivated by the opportunity to help health and wellness entrepreneurs thrive. The SimplePractice directive to care for the people who feel called to care for others is both an inspiring and enormously important mission to carry forward. I view my role as ensuring customers feel seen and heard as part of our story, and also helping to enlist more people who care about making a difference to join our team."

"We are incredibly excited and fortunate to have Smita join our team," said SimplePractice President Jonathan Seltzer. "Her incredibly thoughtful approach to growth marketing includes an amazing combination of analytical insights, creative, and product-led marketing, paired with innovative thinking built on years of experience tailoring software solutions for SMB customers. We have a big vision for supporting the entire wellness journey for both practitioners and their patients, and I know Smita is the right person to help us realize it."

Wadhawan joins an already robust leadership team that includes SimplePractice President Jonathan Seltzer, SimplePractice Co-founder and Advisor Howard Spector, and SimplePractice Co-founder and Chief Research Officer Ralph Zimmermann.

To support the company's vision to empower better health for all by empowering the practitioners delivering care, SimplePractice is hiring across the organization in roles from customer success, product, engineering, marketing, and operations. The company's customer-centered approach and commitment to best-in-class technology have made it one of the fastest-growing and most positively recognized software companies in the mental health space, with growing offerings for private practitioners in all wellness professions.

About SimplePractice

SimplePractice, an EngageSmart solution, gives health and wellness practitioners everything they need to succeed as entrepreneurs. With telehealth, scheduling, billing, form intake, treatment plans, continuing education, and more all available on one elegant, HIPAA-compliant, and HITRUST-platform, SimplePractice is the leading cloud-based EHR software for private practitioners. More than 100,000 practitioners trust SimplePractice to run their business, advance in their profession, and increase their capacity to help others, all without sacrificing the quality of life and control over their own destiny that should come with running a private practice. For more information on SimplePractice, visit SimplePractice.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Katie Jacobs

Quarter Horse PR

[email protected]

SOURCE SimplePractice

Related Links

www.simplepractice.com

