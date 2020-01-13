SimplePractice Recognized in Built In LA's Prestigious Best Places to Work List in 2020

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice today announced it was included on Built In LA's list of Best Places to Work, Best Small Companies to Work For, and Best Paying Companies in 2020.

Built In LA evaluates benefits that are most important to the Los Angeles technology community, including health and wellness, financial planning and stability, flexible and diverse work environment, diversity and culture, professional and social impact, and perks and discounts. Companies are recognized by Built In LA based on data submitted by companies and their employees.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of Built In LA's Best Places to Work," said SimplePractice CEO Howard Spector. "This recognition is a testament to the dedicated and passionate team of people that make up our company."

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added: "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

ABOUT SIMPLEPRACTICE

Trusted by over 60,000 customers, SimplePractice creates software and services for health and wellness professionals. Its EHR empowers practices to run their businesses more efficiently, streamlining administrative tasks, enabling regulatory compliance, and improving documentation. As the most innovative practice management software available, SimplePractice offers features like paperless intakes, automated billing, free unlimited clients, and more. SimplePractice is a HIPAA compliant, fully integrated platform and has collected over $2.8 billion in revenue for its customers. For more information, visit: www.simplepractice.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

