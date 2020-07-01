Simplicity Advances Expansion with the Addition of The Annuity Source, Inc. and Welcomes Margo Thompson and Shannon Compton as Principals

SUMMIT, N.J., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings ("Simplicity ") is pleased to announce that it has added The Annuity Source, Inc. ("TAS"), an independent financial marketing organization, to the Simplicity Group of companies. As part of this expansion, Simplicity welcomes the original owners of TAS, Margo Thompson and Shannon Compton, and 20-year TAS veterans, Heather Hutchinson and Courtney Juhl as its newest Principals and shareholders, effective June 1.

"Partnering the TAS team with the growing team here is a natural fit and we are thrilled to have them join the Group," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The leadership behind TAS has done an incredible job of progressing the business over the last 29 years by consistently providing independent advisors and agents with premier marketing and operational support that they need to be successful."

"We are excited to join Simplicity and uphold its mission to become the leading financial product distributor in the independent space," shared Margo Thompson, Principal of Simplicity "While we will continue to deliver long-term value and service to our advisors and their clients, we look forward to the strategic growth opportunities that partnership with Simplicity will afford our organization."

"Aligning with Simplicity will help advance our business efficiencies, marketing resources and product offerings – all to give our clients the absolute best tools, programs and opportunities to grow their business in their individual way," stated Shannon Compton, Principal of Simplicity.

The TAS transaction represents another growth milestone for Simplicity as the 17th organization to join the group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's resources. Through acquisition and partnership of top insurance distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide sophisticated business solutions that will attract the industry's best in leadership, talent, advisors, and future partners. Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.

About The Annuity Source, Inc.

TAS is an independent financial marketing organization that was founded in 1991 with primary locations in Bellevue, Washington and Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about TAS, please visit www.TheAnnuitySourceInc.com.

About Simplicity Group Holdings

Simplicity Group Holdings has acquired and owns 15 insurance distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and investment solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com.

