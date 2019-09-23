Simplicity Group Acquires Executive Brokerage Services, Inc. and Partners with Bernie Vukelich and Brian Lipinski

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Executive Brokerage Services, Inc. ("EBS"), an independent insurance distribution company founded over 35 years ago, and that it welcomes Bernie Vukelich and Brian Lipinski as its newest Principals. EBS will begin its brand transition to Simplicity Pittsburgh effective immediately.

"Bernie, Brian and the EBS team have built an outstanding business," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's Chief Executive Officer. "Their expertise in fixed annuities and life insurance, combined with their concierge approach to client service, adds significant value to the client relationships of financial services professionals. We are confident that the EBS team will build on their success as part of Simplicity."

EBS is a wholesaler of fixed annuity, fixed indexed annuity and life insurance products sold through its network agents across the country. EBS has been serving professional insurance agents since 1982, when it was founded by Bernie and Cathie Vukelich. Under the current leadership team of Bernie Vukelich and Brian Lipinski, they have expanded their business nationwide to provide expertise in the fixed annuity and life insurance arenas to banks and broker-dealers.

"We are very excited to join the Simplicity team," stated Bernie Vukelich, Principal of Simplicity Pittsburgh. "Brian and I are eager to partner with Simplicity to offer our advisors an even more comprehensive range of services to assist them in their success."

The EBS transaction represents another milestone for Simplicity as the 13th organization to join the group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's resources. Through acquisition and partnership of top insurance distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide sophisticated business solutions that will attract the industry's best in leadership, talent, advisors, and future partners. Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, EBS started servicing the professional insurance agent in 1982 and now does business nationwide. Banks and broker-dealers also utilize EBS's expertise in fixed annuities and life insurance. The organization's focus is to help its clients achieve their goals with exceptional customer service, the latest technology and an unparalleled menu of products. For more information about EBS, please visit www.executivebrokerage.net.

Simplicity Group Holdings has acquired and owns eleven insurance distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial marketing organizations. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and retirement solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroupholdings.com.

