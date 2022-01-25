Simpli.fi Acquires CoreMedia Systems, Leading Software Platform for Performance Media Management and Analytics

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, today announced that it has acquired CoreMedia Systems, a leading provider of performance media management software used by major performance marketing agencies, media agencies, and brands.

This acquisition will enable the two companies to deepen their existing integration, which allows agencies and brands to buy and analyze linear and CTV advertising together, along with other forms of programmatic advertising including addressable, mobile, video, display, native, and social. By automating workflows and integrating attribution reporting, the combination enables performance advertisers to execute and measure media buys more effectively and drive increased performance from their media placements.

The combined company will serve over 1,500 advertising agencies and media buying organizations and will employ over 500 team members.

Since its founding, Simpli.fi has focused on automating media buying for advertisers and agencies, streamlining their workflows and enabling them to improve the performance of their advertising. The programmatic advertising platform has grown to execute over 100,000 campaigns for over 25,000 advertisers each month. With the acquisition of CoreMedia, Simpli.fi adds to its Advantage end-to-end agency workflow solution, enabling advertisers to automate more of their operations and improve the performance of their advertising.

"We are excited to add the CoreMedia team to the Simpli.fi family," stated Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi. "By joining forces and deepening the integration of our platforms we will be able to deliver powerful new capabilities that integrate the planning and buying of linear and connected television."

"The combination of Simpli.fi and CoreMedia is as natural as it gets, with a common independent ad agency base and offerings that now include both linear TV buying, performance, and attribution as well all forms of programmatic including CTV, addressable, mobile, video, display, native, and social," said Glenn DeKraker, CEO of CoreMedia. "Simpli.fi's unstructured data set is the foundation for our joint, best-in-class omnichannel solutions."

To learn more about what this acquisition can do for your agency or media buying organization, please email [email protected]

For more information about Simpli.fi's platform and capabilities, please visit https://simpli.fi/ .

For more information about CoreMedia and its capabilities, please visit https://www.coremedia-systems.com/.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is a leading provider of workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions, serving over 1,500 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 100,000 campaigns for 25,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

About Core Media Systems

CoreMedia Systems is the industry leader in providing direct and brand response analytics, attribution and media management software to advertising agencies and marketers. These companies use CoreMedia's response analytics to enable informed planning and buying decisions for linear TV, CTV, radio and print.

Media Contact:

Ian Averback

SHIFT Communications for Simpli.fi

[email protected]

SOURCE Simpli.fi