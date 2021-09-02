Simpli.fi CEO, Frost Prioleau, Named a Top 50 SaaS CEO of 2021 by The Software Report

FT. WORTH, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, announced that its CEO and co-founder, Frost Prioleau, was recognized as a Top 50 SaaS CEO by The Software Report. For the second consecutive year, Prioleau was named to the esteemed list among thousands of nomination submissions from colleagues, peers, and other software industry participants.

According to The Software Report, "From banking technology to IT automation to trucking software and robotic surgery, these CEOs demonstrate that with vision and strong leadership, cutting edge technology thrives and spreads rapidly across the global business economy." Each nominee was closely evaluated, and particular attention was paid to the written commentary provided in the nomination. The quality and consistency in the nominations submitted on behalf of each candidate were weighed in parallel with the overall size and strength of the organization they lead and the company's recent milestones.

Prioleau brings to Simpli.fi over 15 years of experience in online advertising with focus on corporate strategy, driving growth, and ensuring customer satisfaction and employee retention. A four-time entrepreneur, Simpli.fi is Prioleau's second company in the digital advertising space, having co-founded Simpli.fi in 2010 with Chief Technology Officer Paul Harrison. Since then, Prioleau has successfully led the company through consistent growth, most recently attracting a significant investment from Blackstone. With over 400 employees, Simpli.fi's solutions enable media buyers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and to maximize ROI on their advertising spend across major channels such as CTV, mobile, display, audio and more. Today, Simpli.fi's platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 120,000 campaigns in a typical month for over 30,000 advertisers.

"I'm honored to be named a Top 50 SaaS CEO for 2021 by The Software Report," said Prioleau. "The only reason that my name is on this list is that we have an amazing team at Simpli.fi that is smart, dedicated, focused on our customers' needs, and is fun to be around. I'm thankful to be able to work with such a fantastic team."

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is a leading provider of workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions, serving over 1400 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and to maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 120,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month.

