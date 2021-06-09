Simplified is Bringing Automated Content Creation to Marketers and raised $2.2 million to do it

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplified , a marketing-focused software launched in beta today and raised $2.2M in seed funding to build an entirely AI-backed design and collaboration platform. Notable tech investors participated in the seed round led by Craft Ventures, including Superhuman founder Rahul Vohra & Todd Goldberg, Ex CPO, Uber Manik Gupta, Hiten Shah (founder of UseFYI), Ankur Nagpal (Teachable), Ajay Yadav (Pelican Ventures and founder of Roomi), Form capital, 8Bit capital, Earl Grey capital, GFR Fund, MyAsia VC, and others.

Aimed at marketers, Simplified is the first design tool to use machine learning to automate every aspect of the content creation process. The app can automatically generate shareable content, complete with copy, images, layouts, and sizing all created by the platform's AI assistant. For marketers, the app's additional superpower is its ability to rapidly scale one piece of content into thousands as their marketing needs grow.



When KD Deshpande, Simplified founder (and founder of the now-Adobe Marketo owned Vessel) started prototyping his idea for a sophisticated design tool last year, the world was on the brink of a content revolution. The pandemic had led to more users creating and consuming content online faster than ever, while businesses were slow to catch on. Deshpande, with a track record of building products for speed at Uber and Facebook, had seen this coming.



"As content formats get lighter and more interactive, today's marketing demands velocity and coordination to deliver consistent, on-brand content," says Deshpande. "While creating a single piece of content is easy, Simplified is the only product that helps you scale your marketing instantly, without needing more time or resources."

For example, if a marketer wanted to create a series of posts for Instagram they could type a brief company description, add a few keywords, and the system would generate copy, choose relevant imagery, and produce multiple ready-to-post pieces of content, in a few seconds. If the marketer needed to triple their amount of content, the system could just triple its outputs, while staying on-brand and interesting.

The platform also has real-time collaboration tools and integrations with popular asset storage and media sites to help streamline the complicated workflows that make marketing so difficult to scale.



"It takes a village to deliver marketing campaigns from start to finish," commented Mike Marg, principal investor at Craft Ventures. "The amount of content that marketers need to create in order to drive demand is exploding. Existing design tools are siloed and have stiff learning curves. Simplified is building a modern marketing app to do more with less through easy collaboration and rapid iteration. We are thrilled to support KD and the team!"

As the next generation of designers and companies demand speed and ease of use, Simplified is betting that its machine learning algorithms will unlock new possibilities for marketers and brands.



