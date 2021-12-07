Simplified secures $8.5 million in seed funding to take on Canva with an all-in-one content creation app

Brands and content creators around the world are using Simplified to create multi-channel marketing campaigns at lightning speed. "We're building a space where teams can come together, unleash their creativity, and create more content— while spending less time and money. We're dedicated to making content creation seamless and accessible for teams everywhere," says Simplified CEO and co-founder KD Deshpande.

The investment will further Simplified's mission of making content creation fast, automated, and affordable with more templates, one-click video tools, and no-code design features. The funding will also amplify Simplified's machine learning models, enhance the AI copywriting experience, and expand support for languages like Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, French, and Malay. In just 5 months, Simplified has soared in popularity globally, surpassing 150,000 new users and generating 300 million words through its AI copywriting tool.

When Simplified launched last year, the pandemic had led to more users creating and consuming content online faster than ever. But current tools kept content creation siloed, slow, and disconnected. Now, in a remote-first world, the need for a seamlessly connected, high-speed marketing workflow is more apparent than ever. As the next generation of marketers demands speed and simplicity, Simplified is betting that it's all-in-one platform, powered by AI, will bring content creation into the future.

"As content creation emerges as a necessity for businesses everywhere, we're excited to bring creators a product that can replace all the single-purpose tools that are slowing them down and costing them money. Instead of switching between a design app, a copywriting app, a publishing platform, and a communication tool, Simplified connects people with their teams and their customers so they can start and finish creating in the same tab and get work done faster," says Ajay Yadav, Simplified COO and Co-Founder.

Aimed at marketers and content creators, Simplified is one of the only design tools to use AI and machine learning to automate every aspect of the content creation process. For example, the app can automatically generate shareable content, complete with copy, images, layouts, and sizing, all created by the platform's AI assistant. The app's additional benefit for marketers is its ability to rapidly scale one piece of content into thousands as their marketing needs grow. The platform also has real-time collaboration tools and integrations with popular apps like Google Drive and Shopify to streamline the complicated workflows that make marketing challenging to manage and scale among teams.

With Simplified, marketers can produce content that previously required expensive tools or professional skills. For example, if brainstorming content ideas is a bottleneck, the AI copywriter can generate copy ideas in a click; thousands of templates bring a designer's eye to every post, the AI background remover can professionally remove backgrounds from photos, and the template resizer can convert one design into 30+ formats for publishing. Simplified's easy-to-use tools are built for both speed and accessibility.

"Marketers constantly struggle with the volume of content they have to create for their marketing campaigns. Simplified is the easiest way to create marketing content at scale, but this is only the tip of the design and marketing workflow iceberg," said Mike Marg, Principal Investor at Craft Ventures.

Simplified is available for individuals, teams, and enterprise clients. Sign up for Simplified's free forever plan here .

About Simplified

Simplified is an all-in-one marketing platform that uses machine learning and AI to help creators, freelancers, and businesses design, write marketing copy, create videos, collaborate with their teams, and publish to socials—all in the same place. The San Francisco-based company is streamlining marketing processes by connecting and automating every touchpoint. Simplified is building a global, remote-first team, employing ten people across the US, Mexico, Bangladesh, India, and Armenia. For more information, please visit https://simplified.co/ .

Contact Information:

Ajay Yadav

Co-founder

[email protected]

SOURCE Simplified