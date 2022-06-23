Simpli.fi's Elizabeth Brockey Announced as One of AdExchanger and AdMonsters' 2022 Top Women in Media & Ad Tech

Chief Customer Officer, Brockey, honored in the "Magnanimous Mentors" Category

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, the Advertising Automation Platform for agencies, brands, and media companies, announced that Elizabeth Brockey, Chief Customer Officer, was honored as one of the Top Women in Media & AdTech by AdExchanger and AdMonsters.

Brockey was honored in the "Magnanimous Mentors" category, which highlights her extraordinary effort and impact on the careers of her team members and fellow colleagues. She understands the importance of fostering a culture of leadership across all levels of an organization as a key to creating satisfied employees and a productive work environment. As a true servant-leader who focused on the growth and well-being of her employees, she continues to build and lead Simpli.fi's Customer Success Department. This team has been instrumental in Simpli.fi's continued growth, both in Net Promoter Score and as the company pursues growth through acquisition efforts. Brockey uses her keen eye for detail to make sure her team members have all the resources and tools they need to be successful, all while ensuring they feel appreciated.

"Liz and the team that she leads are a huge part of our success at Simpli.fi," said Frost Prioleau, co-founder and CEO of Simpli.fi. "It is fantastic and very fitting to see Liz recognized as a 'Magnanimous Mentor,' as she has a gift for supporting her team members and helping them advance in their careers."

One of Brockey's most notable accomplishments over the last year was leading team integration efforts throughout multiple acquisitions. Brockey has succeeded in this endeavor by working to understand each group's operations, document processes, and procedures, all while noting and strategizing around the organization's operational challenges. Brockey's efforts through onboarding new teams and mentoring her current team continues through the rapid growth Simpli.fi is experiencing, and contributes to the overall success of the company.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading advertising automation platform that provides workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions to over 1,500 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 120,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

