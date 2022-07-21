Simplify Back-to-School Season

MISSION, Kan., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Regardless of whether your child is heading to school for the first time this fall or returning for another year of learning, you can set your student up for success by ensuring he or she has everything needed before the first bell rings.

Between tools for the classroom and supplies for quick and nutritious meals at home or on the go, these ideas can help ensure you're ready for what the new school year brings. Find more tips and solutions to make the back-to-school season easier at eLivingtoday.com.

Photo Courtesy of Fresh Express Photo Courtesy of Minute Rice Photo Courtesy of Veggiecraft Farms

Weeknight Meals Made Easy

Spend more time with family and less time in the kitchen this school year with Fresh Express salad kits. Made with premium, chef-crafted ingredients like fresh lettuce, honey butter cornbread crisps, Parmesan crisps, bacon bits and Thousand Island dressing, they can be paired with chicken or salmon for a nutritious dinner in less than 30 minutes. If you have leftovers, just add the salad to a wrap for an easy lunch the next day. Visit freshexpress.com for more information.

Simplify School Day Lunches

When your student needs a meal that's big on flavor but short on prep time, turn to a classic comfort food and family favorite: chicken and rice. Fully cooked Minute Chicken & Herb Seasoned Rice Cups offer homestyle taste with carrots, onion and garlic. Perfectly portion-controlled and ready in only 1 minute, the BPA-free cups offer an on-the-go power-up loaded with flavors of chicken, vegetables and herbs with hearty rice. Visit MinuteRice.com for more school day meal solutions.

Add More Veggies to Family Meals

Even with the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season, eating well doesn't have to be difficult. An option like Veggiecraft Farms veggie-based pastas make it easy for kids and adults to incorporate more vegetables into daily meals without sacrificing taste. The pastas are available in popular shapes like penne, spaghetti and elbow, and made with three ingredients – lentils, peas and cauliflower, zucchini or sweet potato. The gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan pastas are also a good source of protein and fiber. Visit veggiecraftfarms.com for more information.

Make Calculating Quick

As students advance through the school system, they are introduced to equations, data and graphs that can be best visualized and computed on a graphic calculator. With a high-resolution display, built-in applications and equations, plus the ability to add grid lines, the right calculator can make it easy to explore the STEM concepts found in math and science. Available in a variety of colors to fit your student's personality, many options are also approved for use on major exams, including the ACT, SAT and PSAT, and in advanced placement courses.

Keep Gear Organized On the Go

Not only is a backpack a place to store your belongings on the way to and from class, it's a simple way to express style and personality. Available in a nearly endless array of colors, styles and patterns, look for an option built to stand up to wear and tear over the course of the year. With zipper pockets, dividers, padded storage for laptops and other electronics and other built-in organizational tools, you can find an option to fit every student from kindergarten to college.

Check Everyday Supplies Off the List

Regardless of age, every student needs the essentials. Pencils, notebooks, loose leaf paper, folders, scissors, rulers and glue are necessities for almost every grade level. Other items like crayons, markers, colored pencils, dry erase markers, supply boxes, headphones, tissues and hand sanitizer also find their way onto most supply lists. Specialty courses may have even more specific needs, and laptops or tablets are becoming common in most classrooms of all grade levels though many school districts provide the technology for students to use.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (students in classroom)

Photos courtesy of Unsplash (calculator, backpack, school supplies)

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate