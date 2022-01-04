Simplify Your Life in the New Year with New Home Tech that Makes Buying Household Basics Easier than Ever

Recently featured in Amazon Alexa Live!, Homeplenish smart devices contain built-in Advanced Sensor Technology that connects to the Homeplenish mobile app where consumers can manage their household towel and tissue supply. The app integrates with Amazon Smart Reorders to automatically ship replacement orders from Amazon based on usage rather than on a set schedule. Alternatively, users can choose to receive notifications when supplies run low. Either way, Homeplenish smart devices help ensure there is never too much or too little towel and tissue on hand.

With the Amazon 'Works with Alexa' certification, Homeplenish is an exciting evolution of current product subscription services intended to add convenience by regularly delivering products consumers always need.

"With typical product subscriptions, deliveries ship based on time, which often leaves you with too much or too little product," said Kristen Wood, Homeplenish director of innovation. "The convenience is lost if you're storing more product than you can use or running out too soon. With smart technology, Homeplenish solves this problem by removing the guess work on when you'll need more."

Continued Wood, "Amazon is well-known and reliable. Our partnership adds credibility to the Homeplenish technology and instills confidence in the product delivery. As a Homeplenish user, you can trust you'll receive the product you need when you need it. No more storing excess supplies or making last-minute trips to the store."

The Homeplenish Towel Holder costs $34.99; the Tissue Spindle 2-pack costs $24.99. To learn more and purchase the latest home technology, visit Smart Spindle and Smart Holder on Amazon.com.

About Homeplenish

Homeplenish smart home devices are simplifying how we shop for and purchase home essentials. With built-in Advanced Sensor Technology and an easy-to-use mobile app, Homeplenish devices notify consumers when paper towel and toilet paper is low so they can order more or let Homeplenish do it for them. Part of the Works with Alexa certification, Homeplenish is a brand consumers can trust. Visit www.homeplenish.com for more information. Brand selection/payment through Amazon. Homeplenish does not have access to Amazon account information.

SOURCE Homeplenish