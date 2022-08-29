SIMPLILEARN AND CARLSON SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA PARTNER TO LAUNCH A CLOUD COMPUTING BOOTCAMP

The program is suited for professionals from both programming and non-programming backgrounds

Upon completion, learners will receive certificates from Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota and Simplilearn

Learners will receive a UMN Alumni Association membership once they complete the program

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , one of the world's leading Online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training providers, announced its partnership with Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota (UMN) for a Cloud Computing Bootcamp . This comprehensive program is aimed to help learners understand the main principles of cloud computing, how to implement and manage it in Microsoft Azure and AWS. The bootcamp has been designed to help learners accelerate their careers in the cloud field, and is suitable for graduates from any discipline. This Cloud Computing Bootcamp is designed for experienced professionals from both programming and non-programming backgrounds.

The Cloud Computing Bootcamp will be based on a blended format of online self-learning and live virtual classes. Learners will have access to mentorship sessions, providing a high-engagement learning experience and real-world projects to help master essential cloud computing skills. The key features of this program include 40+ hands-on projects with integrated labs, 25+ tools and cloud services, capstone projects in 4 domains, masterclasses from distinguished UMN instructors, sandboxed cloud labs. The program curriculum will cover topics on AWS Cloud Fundamentals, Designing Applications and Architecture on AWS, Azure Cloud Fundamentals, How to Implement, Manage and Monitor an Azure Environment, and Designing Infrastructure Solutions on Azure. Learners will also get an understanding of how to design an Azure App Service web app by using Azure CLI, Powershell, and other tools.

On completion of the program, learners will receive a certificate of completion as well as a UMN alumni association membership. Learners will also be eligible for Simplilearn's career assistance program which will help identify suitable jobs in the industry.

Speaking on the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "Cloud Computing is one of the top skills that companies across the globe will need to undertake for an increase in business growth and also in employee upskilling. The demand has increased significantly in the past few years as interactions shifted online and cloud became a vital tool for organizations to digitally transform to keep up with the new normal. These dynamics have obliged the industry to look at sourcing their need for cloud professionals over the last few years. Keeping the industry demand in mind, we have partnered with Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota for this Cloud Computing bootcamp which will help learners to stay ahead of the curve in the industry and bag suitable career opportunities."

Speaking on the topic, Soumya Sen, Associate Professor of Information & Decision Sciences, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, said, "Cloud Computing has become a foundational pillar for innovation, collaboration and digital transformation and is witnessing an accelerated adoption by companies. Many graduates and professionals are looking to upskill themselves in Cloud Computing."

Simplilearn conducts more than 3000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn gives learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains. In 2020, Simplilearn introduced a free skills development program called SkillUp . This allows learners to explore in-demand topics in top professional and technology fields for free, helping them make the right learning and career decisions.

About Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota

The Curtis L. Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota is a recognized leader in business education and research. Established in 1919 and located in Minneapolis, the Carlson School is committed to developing leaders who believe business is a force for good through experiential learning, international education, and the school's strong ties to the dynamic Twin Cities business community.

With 13 degree programs that are ranked consistently among the world's best, the school offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, as well as executive education programs hosted both domestically and abroad. Today, the Carlson School has nearly 60,000 alumni in more than 100 countries.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone company is one of the world's leading online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

