Simplilearn partners with Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota to launch a Blockchain Bootcamp

The program is best suited for professionals with 2+ years of work experience

Upon completion, learners will receive certificates from Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota and Simplilearn

The program includes masterclasses delivered by distinguished faculty from the University of Minnesota and industry experts

The program will also consist of career assistance from Simplilearn

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , one of the world's leading bootcamp for digital skills training, announced its partnership with Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota to launch a Blockchain Bootcamp for the US market. This program will provide a comprehensive training on Blockchain which covers the Fundamentals of Blockchain and Blockchain Application and Architecture. The program is suited for graduates from any discipline, along with fundamental mathematical and programming skills. It is also suitable for working professionals with 2+ years of experience in job roles such as Full Stack Developer, Application Development Manager, Technical Project Manager, QA & Test Engineer.

The Blockchain Bootcamp will be based on a blended format of online self-learning and live virtual classes. The key features of this program include industry-relevant, hands-on projects, capstone projects, and masterclasses by faculty from the University of Minnesota. Learners will also have access to integrated labs with mentorship sessions to provide a high engagement learning experience. The modules covered under the program include introduction to Blockchain and Bitcoin, learning the concepts of Ethereum, Consensus and Hash, understanding Hyperledger Fabric, Smart Contacts and Network, and the applications of Blockchain.

On completion of the program, learners will receive a certificate of completion, and will also be eligible for Simplilearn's career assistance program which will help identify suitable jobs in the industry.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "Digital employment is creating a boom in the IT industry and Blockchain is one of the fastest growing skills in the job domain. The blockchain market is expected to reach USD 39.7 billion by 2025, at a growth rate of 67.3 percent. Keeping the industry needs in mind, we have partnered with the University of Minnesota to curate this Blockchain Bootcamp that will provide the learners an extensive knowledge of the same and open up new growth opportunities in their careers."

Speaking about the Blockchain Bootcamp program, Vivian Fang, Associate Professor of Accounting at the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota said, "Blockchain has turned out to be one of the most sought after jobs in the IT domain as it has the potential to change the way we handle data and conduct business. Businesses and organizations are rapidly embracing blockchain technology as a secure way to store sensitive data. Because of this, many young professionals and graduates are looking at Blockchain Technology as a career choice."

Simplilearn conducts more than 3000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn gives learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains. In 2020, Simplilearn introduced a free skills development program called SkillUp . This allows learners to explore in-demand topics in top professional and technology fields for free, helping them make the right learning and career decisions.

About Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota

The Curtis L. Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota is a recognized leader in business education and research. Established in 1919 and located in Minneapolis, the Carlson School is committed to developing leaders who believe business is a force for good through experiential learning, international education, and the school's strong ties to the dynamic Twin Cities business community.

With 13 degree programs that are ranked consistently among the world's best, the school offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, as well as executive education programs hosted both domestically and abroad. Today, the Carlson School has nearly 60,000 alumni in more than 100 countries.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone company is one of the world's leading online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Simplilearn