SimpliPhi Power Announces the IDEA: Committing 1% of Annual Revenue Every Year to High Impact Projects to Deliver Energy Access

"At SimpliPhi Power, we believe that access to clean and affordable energy is fundamental to economic growth, social equity and environmental responsibility - and building our collective future globally," said Catherine Von Burg, CEO and president of SimpliPhi Power. "That is why we are sharing this IDEA: Deliver Energy Access to the world as we transition to a carbon-free economy. We can marshal our collective resources and industry expertise in the energy sector to focus on high impact projects that improve lives and foster resilient communities. Companies are invited to join us and take action by leveraging a small portion of their revenue to advance the mission of delivering sustainable power to communities in need, helping achieve economic security and energy independence in territories hit hardest by climate disasters, COVID and financial hardship. Community-based nonprofits and developers can also submit project proposals for consideration of support. With a network of committed partners, the IDEA addresses two of the most significant challenges we face today – sustainable electrification for communities and mitigating the worst impacts of climate change."

SimpliPhi is a member of the United Nation's Global Compact, a UN-sponsored network of companies committed to fulfilling the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, and a member of the Unreasonable Impact Group. The 17 UN SDGs address the major social and environmental issues of our times, and three of those goals are directly related to the IDEA: #7 - delivering affordable and clean energy; #9 - driving sustainable industry, innovation and infrastructure; and #17 - fostering partnerships that benefit global communities.

"The IDEA provides valuable resources directly to communities that need it most – project development, technical expertise, renewable energy equipment, and financial support," continued Von Burg. "The IDEA's objectives are applicable to people everywhere – the lack of access to reliable, clean power and the catastrophic impacts of climate change are all around us. From delivering emergency power to electrifying communities for the first time, enabling renewables to increasing resilience, the IDEA's bold mission benefits communities around the globe, drives sustainable economic growth, and mitigates the impacts of climate change."

Combining Purpose with Profit

The clean energy sector, and in particular the energy storage industry, has experienced rapid growth in recent years. Burgeoning demand for resilient, sustainable energy is pushing companies from being small startups to becoming dominant market forces in the global energy transition. SimpliPhi Power has demonstrated that companies can thrive in this industry while also committing resources to the betterment of the planet and society - and the IDEA is a way for the energy industry to collaborate and significantly expand its reach and impact.

"Our continued success and rapid growth are a testament to the IDEA that companies can combine purpose with profit," said David Shea, Chief Financial Officer for SimpliPhi Power. "We operate our company based on an integrated bottom line, that values people and planet as being intrinsically tied to our financial success. The IDEA is a natural extension of our company's mission. Committing 1% of our annual revenue, combined with additional donations and support from IDEA partners, enables us to amplify our collective impact, without having a material effect on profitability or business operations. We encourage other mission-driven companies and like-minded organizations to join us in this endeavor, become part of the IDEA, and drive positive change in our global community."

Joining the IDEA

In order to achieve its ambitious goals, SimpliPhi Power has built a network of nonprofit partners and corporate backers for the IDEA. Current partners include Footprint Project, Empowered by Light, It's Time Foundation, Grid Alternatives and other highly vetted organizations who are serving communities through beneficial electrification projects worldwide.

IDEA corporate partners have included companies such as Schneider Electric, which has made in-kind contributions by donating its balance of system equipment to complete energy storage and renewable microgrid projects. Companies of all types can participate in the IDEA by providing in-kind support, financial assistance for project completion, or by committing themselves to allocate 1% of revenue to support delivering energy access.

Nonprofit and community-based organizations, sustainable development groups and project developers can respond to the public Request for Proposals that SimpliPhi hosts on its website at https://www.SimpliPhiPower.com/IDEA to submit projects for consideration.

Potential projects are evaluated based on their overall impact and benefit to communities and the surrounding environment, and those selected can tap into the expertise of the entire IDEA network for guidance and support. Submissions for the next IDEA round are due February 28, 2021, with finalists selected by the end of March 2021.

Companies interested in joining or supporting the IDEA can contact SimpliPhi Power at [email protected]

About SimpliPhi Power

With a mission to create universal access to safe, reliable, and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic, and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, battery management system (BMS) and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable, and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and government sectors.

For more information, visit www.simpliphipower.com

