SimpliPhi Power Recommits to "Energize California" for Second Year to Help Customers Power-Up as Utilities Plan Public Safety Power Shutoffs

"With climate change continuing to bring about rising temperatures and extreme winds, providing our neighbors with affordable, clean energy storage will continue to be a priority," explains SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. "SimpliPhi has always been mission driven, leveraging clean energy storage systems to deliver reliable and affordable power to at-risk and disadvantaged communities of the world. Whether there is a natural disaster or a Public Safety Power Shutoff, our storage solutions have been proven to reliably and safely provide power for residents, businesses and public services in need."

Last year, the Energize California campaign was able to meet increased customer demand during the PSPS events, delivering 140% more energy storage systems than in the previous year, keeping critical equipment running for residential and commercial customers in California during planned outages. By proactively working with installers on the campaign and enlisting more distribution partners for greater reach, SimpliPhi hopes to increase this number to ensure more people across California have access to safe, secure and uninterrupted power during these power shutoffs.

"We experienced an unparalleled amount of enthusiasm from California residents, installers and distributors alike, making Energize California's first year a success," adds Von Burg. "Not only have many of our original partners voiced their commitment for a second year, but potential partners have expressed their desire to help expand the initiative."

Between June 22 and Aug. 31, 2020, SimpliPhi will discount the ExprESS mobile battery powered generators, the Battery Only Storage Systems (BOSS), and the integrated AccESS energy storage and management systems. During this time SimpliPhi will also increase production capacity on PHI batteries and working with distributors across the state to orchestrate shortened lead times of two weeks or less on all new orders. SimpliPhi only uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which is non-hazardous, environmentally benign and does not pose a fire danger, making it one of the safest back-up power options available.

About SimpliPhi Power

With a mission to create universal access to reliable, safe and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, and emergency response industries. For more information, please visit https://simpliphipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE SimpliPhi Power