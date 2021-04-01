SimpliSafe and Farmers Insurance® Join to Help Provide Smart Home Security Systems to Homeowners

BOSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe® , maker of award-winning home security systems, and Farmers Insurance® , one of the nation's leading multi-line insurer groups, today announce a collaboration that will help make preventative smart home protection available to homeowners in Ohio, Iowa and Alabama. The pilot effort aims to help insured homeowners protect their homes in those three states against theft, fire and water damage, while also providing them with potential savings on their homeowners insurance policies.

For a limited time beginning today, Farmers® customers in the three participating states who bind a new Smart Plan Home policy between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021 will be qualified to receive an included custom 7-piece home security system from SimpliSafe, provided with their homeowners insurance policy at no extra charge. The system will include key components, including the SimpliCam® HD camera and both water and motion sensors, as well as one month of SimpliSafe's most comprehensive 24/7 professional monitoring.1

SimpliSafe's award-winning smart home technology and professional monitoring can help with early detection of theft and water damage issues before they become major insurance claims, saving homeowners unexpected costs down the line.

"At Farmers, our determination to adopt and offer the latest technology to benefit customers continues to grow," said Carolyn Wald, head of innovation integration at Farmers Insurance. "With SimpliSafe, we saw an opportunity to offer home security and monitoring services to customers when they are purchasing homeowners insurance, a time when home safety and security is likely to be top of mind.

Matt Wolf, Head of Partnerships at SimpliSafe, echoed these sentiments, stating, "We are excited to work with Farmers on this smart home insurance program to help customers spot and address potential hazards early on. We're aligned in our commitment to providing homeowners with flexible and affordable options and are eager to see how we can deliver on making home the safest and best place on Earth."

For additional information, please visit Farmers.com/SimpliSafe or contact your local Farmers agent .

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently named "Best Home Security System of 2020" by U.S. News & World Report.

SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or facebook.com/FarmersInsurance/

1 After the initial month period, participating customers will be responsible for paying for professional monitoring, which starts at $14.99 per month. For additional details about eligibility and terms and conditions, please visit Farmers.com/SimpliSafe.

