Simplr Shortlisted for 2021 SaaS Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr, a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience platform is a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the Best Product for Customer Services / CRM category.

Now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "We've seen remarkably innovative solutions across all conceivable areas of industry, and it's increasingly difficult for our team to identify the entrants that can't make it past this shortlist stage.

"The shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have made it through that first round. They represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they're freshly funded disruptors or established names.

"Our judges have some incredibly difficult decisions to make before announcing the final winners in each category of the software awards at the end of August."

"We are in the era of the NOW customer who is always on and has little patience for anything less than exceptional customer experiences. Simplr's NOW CX platform stands to transform how customer service is delivered to meet the expectations of the NOW customer while also upending the much-maligned and stagnant contact center model," said Daniel Rodriguez, CMO of Simplr. "We are honored and excited that the SaaS Awards have recognized the incredible potential of NOW CX by naming Simplr a finalist in this year's awards."

Simplr enables brands and retailers to provide rapid responses and exceptional service across digital channels, transforming CX teams into revenue drivers for their businesses. The company's flexible Human Cloud Network is bolstered by Simplr's AI technology with in-the-moment tips, on-brand tone and voice, product information and guidelines. The platform acts as an extension of a brand's customer service team, providing accurate, empathetic service. Intelligent routing from Simplr also matches a brand's customers with the best-fit customer service agent to resolve their inquiry, whether it be a Simplr agent or one of the brand's agents.

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 31 August 2021 and the program will return in Spring 2022. Hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2022 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Simplr

Simplr offers companies a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution that meets the demands of the NOW Customer across all digital channels. Offering a combination of a uniquely talented, flexible, and scalable staffing pool, AI-based technology, and actionable intelligence, Simplr allows companies to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. With Simplr's NOW CX solution, premium brands are eradicating customer neglect, turning browsers into buyers, and turning customers into fans. Simplr is funded by Asurion , which continues to support its growth.

