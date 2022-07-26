SimplrOps announces strategic alliance with Deloitte to enhance Workday implementation and management services for enterprises

Shared clients can now benefit from a relationship that empowers true cloud-enabled business transformations

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplrOps is proud to announce its strategic alliance with Deloitte, which will help change how enterprises manage their Workday operations to drive operational efficiency and reduce cost.

The agreement brings together SimplrOps' innovative technology for simplifying and automating everyday operations with Deloitte's deep service experience and proficiency in helping organizations execute cloud-enabled HR and finance transformations.

"This alliance is driving a unique opportunity for our shared clients. They're finding a lot of benefits in improved efficiencies and time-to-value by getting more focused on enterprise SaaS adoption rather than just keeping the lights on," said Pruthav Joshi, founder and CEO of SimplrOps.

Deloitte leverages SimplrOps' automated, intelligent tools and insights to effectively manage their clients' Workday operations and to drive efficiency into Workday implementations. In turn, Deloitte can deliver and extend its high-value service offerings to help clients get the most out of their investment.

"Our alliance with SimplrOps creates substantial value for organizations by driving automation, decreasing time to value, and enabling insights that previously required hours of analysis. We're looking forward to continuing to build on this alliance, innovating with SimplrOps, and bringing even greater value to our clients," said Scott Cole, managing director at Deloitte Consulting LLP, who leads the alliance with SimplrOps.

With ongoing demonstrated success in the Workday ecosystem, SimplrOps, in collaboration with Deloitte, is expanding automation and simplification capabilities to other HR systems such as SuccessFactors.

About SimplrOps

SimplrOps is an enterprise SaaS technology company committed to delivering innovative, simple solutions to customers to support their business growth and get the most out of their SaaS investments. For more information, please visit www.simplrops.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE SimplrOps Inc.