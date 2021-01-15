Simplr's Human Cloud Network Honored as One of Glassdoor's Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2021

Simplr Specialists, using Simplr's AI-based technology, are able to exceed the expectations of the NOW Customer on behalf of Simplr's customers, including retail brands like Steve Madden, Paula's Choice and Happiest Baby. Matthew McCarron, Director of Customer Experience at Happiest Baby, describes it as a 'perfect pairing' of his two most pressing needs: rapid-fire responses delivered by empathetic people. That kind of exceptional service strikes a chord with his customers, as McCarron notes that Simplr has helped Happiest Baby convert 20% of live chat messages into sales.

Simplr's Human Cloud Network revolutionizes flexible work with a supportive and rewarding environment. As Specialist Rebecca Hicks recently shared with the team, "You made me a better person, made me understand peoples' feelings more closely, and pay attention to how I talk to others. And today, you made a dream come true that I never thought would happen: I moved into a new home that is finally big enough for my family. Something I can be proud of, something for my kids to grow up in. Thank you for changing my life!"

"It is very rare for a customer service provider to rank so highly on Glassdoor's respected list," said Eng Tan, CEO of Simplr. "We've worked to create a culture of appreciation, one that helps Specialists thrive, and a technology platform that can bring out both the best people and the best in people. It's incredibly gratifying to know that our efforts are defining the future of work."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm

About Simplr

Simplr offers companies a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution that meets the demands of the NOW Customer across all digital channels. Offering a combination of a uniquely talented, flexible, and scalable Human Cloud Network, AI-based technology, and actionable intelligence, Simplr allows companies to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. With Simplr's NOW CX solution, premium brands are eradicating customer neglect, turning browsers into buyers, and turning customers into fans. Simplr is funded by Asurion , which continues to support its growth.

