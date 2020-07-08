Simply Kind Hearted Treats Now Available!

Gimborn USA, Inc. partnered with an expert in the pet industry, North Carolina's Trone Brand Energy to develop the name, packaging, and website for Simply Kind Hearted. The website is live and bringing the brand's essence to life with its fun and unconventional features, images, and messages. Simply Kind Hearted was designed by pet parents for pet parents to help them express how unique their relationship with their fur baby is. The brand has been engaging with pet parents on its Instagram page. Pet parents who interact with the brand online, review it on Amazon, or tag it on Instagram or TikTok could receive one free year of Simply Kind Hearted treats.

Squeezables, Munchables, and Cat Milk Replacement were created to meet the needs of the North American pet parents and their fur-babies. The brand offers 18 recipes: from Hairball Control to Vibrance, from Radiance to Dental Care. "In difficult times like the ones the world is now experiencing, topics such as holistic health and well-being are even more important. I love that we can provide pets all over North America with daily treats that are good for their health while being delicious and fun," said Christine Kirby, Marketing Director.

The Simply Kind Hearted brand is owned by Gimborn USA, Inc., which is a subsidiary of German-based H. von Gimborn GmbH. Gimborn brands have been trusted by pet parents all over Europe for decades. Every product is supported by over 55 years of research and experience. The company complies with all standards defined by AAFCO and FDA and boasts a world-class research and development facility in Germany.

Simply Kind Hearted. Unconditionally Kind. 50% Treat. 50% Supplement. 100% Love.

SOURCE Gimborn

http://www.simplykindhearted.com

