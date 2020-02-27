Simply Organic Beauty Launches Self Love Box to Promote Mental Health Awareness in Beauty Salons

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Organic Beauty has partnered with non-profit movement To Write Love On Her Arms to spark thoughtful conversation and awareness around mental health in beauty salons through the launch of their new Self Love Charity Box.

Hair Stylists get the reputation of being therapists -- even jokingly referred to as "hair-apists" -- due to their well-earned position of trust and intimate one-on-one experiences with salon clients.

Inside look at Simply Organic Beauty's Self Love Charity Box

Knowing that the salon can be one of the safest places to receive a message about health and wellness, Simply Organic Beauty's Self Love Charity Box empowers salons and stylists to promote emotional positivity and self-care while bringing awareness to the resources available to those struggling with depression and mental health challenges.

Each box contains a carefully curated selection of personal care products, emotionally uplifting items and resources aimed at informing and inspiring people to understand "self-care is self-love" and no one is ever alone in their struggle. With each box purchase, Simply Organic Beauty will also make a $5 donation directly to To Write Love On Her Arms [TWLOHA].

TWLOHA is a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery.

Both organizations believe we were created to love and be loved, and the creation of the Self Love Charity Box promotes just that. The month of February, which typically focuses on Valentine's Day and the love we can show others, has been challenged with the internal question of, "Love others, yes, but first, how can we love ourselves?"

Simply Organic Beauty President Ashley Mooney says, "Our mission at Simply Organic Beauty has always been to change salons for the better. This started with offering holistic-minded beauty products, but we are all so proud to take our mission a step further and be a proponent of positive change behind the chair and beyond."

Simply Organic Beauty Self Love Charity Box

