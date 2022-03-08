Simply Organic Launches Two New Pantry Staples: Simply Organic Vanilla Bean Paste and Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Mixes

Alongside its latest product launches, Simply Organic debuts a new look across product categories, celebrating the brand's commitment to organic food and accessibility by improving the logo's vibrancy and digital legibility.

"Our customers know when they use Simply Organic products, they can trust their seasoning is 100 percent certified organic, sourced responsibly, and will always taste great," says Katie Shatzer, Senior Brand Manager at Simply Organic. "With the brand refresh debuting in tandem with our two latest staple products, we're confident our new label not only reinforces our commitment to providing pure, organic products, but also welcomes new customers to learn about Simply Organic, both in-store and online."

Since its founding in 2001, Simply Organic has been a leading seasoning brand in the Natural channel and the fastest-growing all-organic, nationally distributed seasoning brand in the United States. Following the new product launches, Simply Organic will roll out its new labeling across its full product line later this year, making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy its quality, flavorful products.

Stay tuned for updates on the new Simply Organic Vanilla Bean Paste and Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Mixes by following the brand on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Simply Organic and its 100 percent certified organic seasonings, visit www.simplyorganic.com.

Simply Organic®

Simply Organic, an all-organic brand from Frontier Co-op®, offers an extensive and growing selection of certified organic spices, baking flavors and extracts, seasoning mixes, and simmer sauces, while supporting organizations working to end food insecurity. Find out more about Simply Organic at www.simplyorganic.com.

Frontier Co-op®

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic, and Aura Cacia brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and aromatherapy products — with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at www.frontiercoop.com .

