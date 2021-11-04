SimplyCodes Launches iOS Safari Extension Enabling Coupons on iPhone

Apple recently released iOS 15, which made its Safari browser the first iPhone browser with the ability to incorporate and utilize extensions. SimplyCodes is among the first major desktop extensions to create a native iOS Safari extension.

"We always hear from users how much they love using SimplyCodes when they're shopping on their laptops," said Michael Quoc, CEO and founder of SimplyCodes' parent company, Demand.io , "But the biggest question we hear, by far, is, 'When will I be able to use this on my phone?' With more than half of all online transactions now done on mobile, that makes sense. Which is why we've been working night and day to be one of the first shopping extensions for the updated Safari browser and we're thrilled to bring our unmatched selection of coupon codes and online merchants to iPhone and iPad shoppers."

"SimplyCodes is also a natural fit for Apple as it increases its focus on privacy, as SimplyCodes is the category leader in privacy protection for users," Quoc continued. "Our transparent privacy protection was a seamless fit with the iOS Safari extension requirements and should give shoppers the confidence to know they aren't being tracked or monitored without permission while they save money."

SimplyCodes is part of the Demand.io product family. More than 10 million unique monthly shoppers rely on Demand.io 's properties through their online shopping journeys and complete more than $1 billion worth of transactions annually.

SimplyCodes launched in late 2020 to finally deliver a coupon tool where codes work reliably for shoppers. SimplyCodes brings Demand.io 's best-in-class coupon code selection directly to the browser — no new tabs or long, frustrating Google searches for coupon codes required. With more than 3 million verified, active coupon codes at any time and codes for more than 75,000 stores — both significantly higher numbers than any other coupon browser extension — SimplyCodes is rapidly establishing itself as the authoritative source on coupon codes online.

About Demand.io

Demand.io is a tech innovator and incubator in Los Angeles with a mission to make eCommerce work better for everyone. In addition to the SimplyCodes browser extension for desktop and now iOS, Demand.io is also the team behind Knoji, one of the world's largest consumer information sites; Favely, which matches up and aligns the interests of influencers and brands; and Dealspotr, a longtime trusted source for coupon codes on the web.

