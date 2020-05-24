SimplyRFiD Automates Eyewear Inventory for Eye Docs

WARRENTON, Va., May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "If you don't know your numbers, you don't know your business," says Dr. Schunk, Owner at The Vision Source of Arlington Texas.

Schunk, like all eye doctors, has been relying on people's memory and sales reps to replenish stock and tell him what's selling. It takes a day to inventory more than 1,000 pieces of eyewear. Now, he can do it in a few minutes.

Eye Doctors can spend more time understanding and managing their business. More choices, better choices for customers using data collected from RFID.

With AIMS, Eye Docs Flourish

Frame Source Group (FSG) developed "Advanced Inventory Management System (AIMS)" – an RFID based inventory system to help docs take control of their business. Offices tag their frames with passive RAIN RFID tags and use a handheld RFID reader to take inventory. On average, they can inventory 600 frames per minute.

AIMS Video Demo

"RFID technology is a true asset to any Dr.'s office looking for a quick and easy solution to do a complete frame inventory of thousands of frames within minutes," said Greg Smith, Sales Manager of Frame Source Group. "Fairly priced, easily implemented and ready-to-use after installation with endless possibilities. FSG listens to the needs of small business customers because of its passion to help each office succeed!"

The Only Eyewear Inventory System

"RFID in retail has traditionally focused on generic business processes. AIMS expertly solves a specific business practice: eyewear. Focusing on one thing created a killer app for RFID," said Carl Brown, President of SimplyRFiD. "It's exciting to working with the eye doctors. Independent docs are entrepreneurs at heart and passionate on making their business 'the best.'"

AIMS is rolling out to 3,500 eye doctor offices across the USA. SimplyRFiD is providing RF technology and software.

Availability

AIMS is available now for $2,995 for the initial hardware, install kit and RFID tags. $99/month for service.

Media Contacts

William Montalbo, SimplyRFiD, [email protected]

Angie Madden, Frame Source Group, [email protected]

About Frame Source Group

FSG is a wholesale eyewear company based in Addison, Texas that now offers a new "Advanced Inventory Management System" – AIMS. AIMS is available on the App Store today.

www.FrameSourceGroup.com

Related Images

aims-reduces-an-all-day-inventory.jpg

AIMS reduces an all day inventory process to a few minutes.

Eye Doctors can spend more time understanding and managing their business. More choices, better choices for customers using data collected from RFID.

SOURCE SimplyRFiD