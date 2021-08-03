Simpson Healthcare Earns Certified B Corporation Status

OLD LYME, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Healthcare ("Simpson"), one of the premier health and scientific communications agencies today announced that it has officially become a Certified B Corporation, a new kind of company that uses the power of business to address society's greatest challenges. Simpson joins the rapidly growing movement of more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations in over 150 industries, across over 75 countries.

"For those of us working at Simpson, it is about building something bigger than ourselves," said Simpson CEO Kelly Simpson-Angelini. "We help our clients build brands from the ground up. Through addressing positive change for our communities, the environment and our employees, we believe we can create a better place to work and live. We are truly honored to join this impressive group of companies throughout the globe".