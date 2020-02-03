Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter net sales of $262.5 million increased 8.5% year-over-year

Fourth quarter net income per diluted common share of $0.63 increased 125.0% year-over-year

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share

2019 net sales of $1.14 billion increased 5.4% year–over–year

2019 net income per diluted common share of $2.98 increased 9.6% year-over-year

2019 total operating expenses as a percentage of net sales of 27.9% improved 100 basis points year-over-year

Returned $101.1 million to the Company's stockholders in 2019 through repurchased common stock and dividends

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full-year of 2019. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2019 with the quarter ended December 31, 2018 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $262.5 million increased 8.5% compared to $241.8 million .

increased 8.5% compared to . North America net sales of $226.8 million increased 10.8% compared to $204.7 million , primarily due to both increased sales volume and higher average unit prices. Canada's net sales were not significantly affected by foreign currency translation.

net sales of increased 10.8% compared to , primarily due to both increased sales volume and higher average unit prices. net sales were not significantly affected by foreign currency translation.

Europe net sales of $33.5 million decreased 4.1% compared to $34.9 million . Europe net sales were negatively affected by approximately $1.2 million in foreign currency translations primarily related to the weakening of local currencies against the United States dollar. In local currency, Europe net sales were only slightly down for the quarter.

net sales of decreased 4.1% compared to . net sales were negatively affected by approximately in foreign currency translations primarily related to the weakening of local currencies against dollar. In local currency, net sales were only slightly down for the quarter. Gross profit of $110.1 million increased 12.1% compared to $98.2 million . Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 41.9% from 40.6%.

increased 12.1% compared to . Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 41.9% from 40.6%. North America gross profit margin increased to 43.9% from 42.2%, primarily due to decreased factory and overhead costs on increased production as well as decreased material costs, each as a percentage of North America net sales.

gross profit margin increased to 43.9% from 42.2%, primarily due to decreased factory and overhead costs on increased production as well as decreased material costs, each as a percentage of net sales.

Europe gross profit margin decreased to 29.9% from 31.7%, primarily due to increased factory and overhead costs on lower production and higher material costs, each as a percentage of Europe net sales.

gross profit margin decreased to 29.9% from 31.7%, primarily due to increased factory and overhead costs on lower production and higher material costs, each as a percentage of net sales. Income from operations of $36.6 million increased 94.4% compared to $18.8 million , primarily due to higher net sales as well as a $2.3 million decrease in total operating expenses. Income from operations for the 2019 fourth quarter included a $5.6 million gain on the sale of a selling and distribution facility within the North America segment and increased SAP-related expenses of $1.7 million year-over-year. Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 included an $8.8 million gain on the sale of a facility within the Administrative & all other segment, as well as a $6.7 million goodwill impairment charge related to the Europe segment. As a percentage of net sales, income from operations increased to 13.9% from 7.8%.

increased 94.4% compared to , primarily due to higher net sales as well as a decrease in total operating expenses. Income from operations for the 2019 fourth quarter included a gain on the sale of a selling and distribution facility within the segment and increased SAP-related expenses of year-over-year. Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 included an gain on the sale of a facility within the Administrative & all other segment, as well as a goodwill impairment charge related to the segment. As a percentage of net sales, income from operations increased to 13.9% from 7.8%. North America income from operations of $36.8 million increased 137.8% compared to $15.5 million primarily due to the gain on the sale of a selling and distribution facility as well as higher net sales and decreased operating expenses. SAP-related expenses increased $1.4 million year-over-year.

income from operations of increased 137.8% compared to primarily due to the gain on the sale of a selling and distribution facility as well as higher net sales and decreased operating expenses. SAP-related expenses increased year-over-year.

Europe loss from operations of $2.8 million decreased 68% compared to a loss of $8.7 million , primarily due to the goodwill impairment charge reported in 2018.

loss from operations of decreased 68% compared to a loss of , primarily due to the goodwill impairment charge reported in 2018. The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 22.3% from 29.3%, primarily due to a 2018 nonrecurring impairment of goodwill related to the Europe segment, which was not deductible for income tax and also due to a release of valuation allowances in the Europe segment.

segment, which was not deductible for income tax and also due to a release of valuation allowances in the segment. Net income was $28.1 million , or $0.63 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $12.8 million , or $0.28 per diluted share of the Company's common stock.

2019 Full-Year Financial Highlights

Net sales of $1.14 billion increased 5.4% compared to $1.08 billion .

increased 5.4% compared to . North America net sales of $972.8 million increased 6.8% compared to $910.6 million , primarily due to increases in both sales volumes and average unit prices. Canada's net sales were negatively affected by approximately $1.2 million due to foreign currency translation. In local currency, Canada net sales increased primarily due to increases in sales volume.

net sales of increased 6.8% compared to , primarily due to increases in both sales volumes and average unit prices. net sales were negatively affected by approximately due to foreign currency translation. In local currency, net sales increased primarily due to increases in sales volume.

Europe net sales of $155.1 million decreased 2.4% compared to $159.0 million , primarily due to approximately $9.2 million of negative foreign currency translations resulting from some Europe currencies weakening against the United States dollar. In local currency, Europe net sales increased primarily due to increases in both sales volume and average unit prices.

net sales of decreased 2.4% compared to , primarily due to approximately of negative foreign currency translations resulting from some currencies weakening against dollar. In local currency, net sales increased primarily due to increases in both sales volume and average unit prices. Gross profit of $492.1 million increased 2.5% compared to $480.3 million . Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased to 43.3% from 44.5%.

increased 2.5% compared to . Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased to 43.3% from 44.5%. North America gross profit margin decreased to 44.8% from 46.3%, primarily due to increased material and labor costs.

gross profit margin decreased to 44.8% from 46.3%, primarily due to increased material and labor costs.

Europe gross profit margin decreased to 34.7% from 35.3%, primarily due to increased factory and overhead, labor and warehouse costs.

gross profit margin decreased to 34.7% from 35.3%, primarily due to increased factory and overhead, labor and warehouse costs. Income from operations of $181.3 million increased 5.0% from $172.6 million , primarily due to higher sales, which was partly offset by higher operating expenses, including $10.7 million of higher personnel expense. Income from operations included SAP-related costs of $13.2 million and a gain of $5.6 million on the sale of a selling and distribution facility. Income from operations for 2018 included $9.4 million of SAP-related costs and an $8.8 million gain on the sale of a facility, as well as a $6.7 million goodwill impairment charge related to the Europe segment. As a percentage of net sales, consolidated income from operations decreased slightly to 15.9% from 16.0%.

increased 5.0% from , primarily due to higher sales, which was partly offset by higher operating expenses, including of higher personnel expense. Income from operations included SAP-related costs of and a gain of on the sale of a selling and distribution facility. Income from operations for 2018 included of SAP-related costs and an gain on the sale of a facility, as well as a goodwill impairment charge related to the segment. As a percentage of net sales, consolidated income from operations decreased slightly to 15.9% from 16.0%. North America income from operations of $176.3 million increased 4.9% compared to $168.1 million , primarily due to higher net sales, which was partly offset by increased operating expenses, including $12.3 million in higher personnel expense. SAP-related expenses increased $2.9 million from 2018.

income from operations of increased 4.9% compared to , primarily due to higher net sales, which was partly offset by increased operating expenses, including in higher personnel expense. SAP-related expenses increased from 2018.

Europe income from operations of $6.8 million increased from a loss from operations of $2.7 million , primarily due to the goodwill impairment charge reported in 2018 as well as $2.0 million in reduction in severance expense. SAP-related expenses increased $0.5 million from 2018.

income from operations of increased from a loss from operations of , primarily due to the goodwill impairment charge reported in 2018 as well as in reduction in severance expense. SAP-related expenses increased from 2018. The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 24.9% from 26.4%, primarily due to a 2018 nonrecurring impairment of goodwill related to the Europe segment, which was not deductible for income tax and also due to a release of valuation allowances in the Europe segment.

segment, which was not deductible for income tax and also due to a release of valuation allowances in the segment. Net income was $134.0 million , or $2.98 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $126.6 million , or $2.72 per diluted share of the Company's common stock.

, or per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of , or per diluted share of the Company's common stock. Cash flow provided by operating activities increased approximately $45.6 million to $205.6 million from $160.1 million .

to from . Cash flow used in investing activities increased approximately $17.8 million to $28.0 million from $10.2 million . Capital expenditures were $32.7 million compared to $29.3 million .

Management Commentary

"We made significant operational and financial progress in 2019 resulting in solid organic growth, enhanced operating efficiencies and improved profitability," commented Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Our 2019 net sales improved 5.4% over 2018 to $1.14 billion, driven by higher sales volume, despite the adverse weather conditions experienced in the first half of the year and lapping the benefit of higher sales prices following the price increases we implemented in mid–2018. However, our fourth quarter gross margin of 41.9% remained under pressure. As such, our 2019 full–year gross margin of 43.3% was slightly lower than anticipated. Aside from the factors impacting gross margin in 2019 including increased material, labor, factory and overhead costs, and to a lesser extent, sales mix, we continue to hold one of the highest margin profiles in the industry by continuing to effectively manage elements within our control including: maintaining a best–in–class customer experience, high–quality trusted products, and deep industry relationships."

Ms. Colonias continued, "We successfully maintained our focus on rationalizing our cost structure in 2019, resulting in a 100 basis point year–over–year improvement in our total operating expenses as a percentage of net sales to 27.9%. As a result, we generated strong earnings of $2.98 per diluted share, up 9.6% over 2018. As a testament to our ongoing confidence in our business, we were pleased to have returned $101.1 million to our stockholders through share repurchases and dividends. Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, we remain focused on progressing towards our financial targets to position Simpson for long-term sustainable and profitable growth."

Corporate Developments

On January 21, 2020 , the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 23, 2020 to stockholders of record as of April 2, 2020 .

, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of per share. The dividend will be payable on to stockholders of record as of . On December 9, 2019 , the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of the Company's common stock. The authorization is in effect from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 .

, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to of the Company's common stock. The authorization is in effect from through . During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 117,988 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average price of $79.49 per share, for a total of $9.4 million . For the year ended December 31, 2019 , the Company repurchased 972,337 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average price of $62.55 per share, for a total of $60.8 million of the 2019 share repurchase authorization of $100 million .

Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and conditions, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 is as follows:

Gross margin is estimated to be in the range of approximately 43.5% to 44.5%.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of approximately 25.0% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2IE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing and other statements that are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risk and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, among others, those discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors and Item 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales $ 262,510



$ 241,845



$ 1,136,539



$ 1,078,809

Cost of sales 152,457



143,641



644,409



598,522

Gross profit 110,053



98,204



492,130



480,287

Operating expenses:













Research and development and engineering expense 11,771



10,216



47,058



43,056

Selling expense 28,097



26,278



112,568



109,931

General and administrative expense 39,333



45,004



157,274



158,568

Total operating expenses 79,201



81,498



316,900



311,555

Net gain on disposal of assets (5,759)



(8,810)



(6,024)



(10,579)

Impairment of goodwill —



6,686



—



6,686

Income from operations 36,611



18,830



181,254



172,625

Interest income (expense), net and other (594)



(250)



(1,737)



(634)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 91



(530)



(1,161)



137

Income before taxes 36,108



18,050



178,357



172,128

Provision for income taxes 8,051



5,293



44,375



45,495

Net income $ 28,057



$ 12,757



$ 133,982



$ 126,633

Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.63



$ 0.28



$ 3.00



$ 2.74

Diluted $ 0.63



$ 0.28



$ 2.98



$ 2.72

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 44,466



45,435



44,735



46,213

Diluted 44,684



45,776



44,921



46,540

Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 9,358



$ 10,345



$ 38,402



$ 39,393

Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense 1,735



2,402



10,434



11,176



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





December 31,





2019

2018

Cash and short-term investments

$ 230,210



$ 160,180



Trade accounts receivable, net

139,364



146,052



Inventories

251,907



276,088



Other current assets

19,426



17,209



Total current assets

640,907



599,529



Property, plant and equipment, net

249,012



254,597



Goodwill

131,879



130,250



Other noncurrent assets

73,568



37,287



Total assets

$ 1,095,366



$ 1,021,663



Trade accounts payable

$ 33,351



$ 34,361



Other current liabilities

125,556



117,219



Total current liabilities

158,907



151,580



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

27,930



—



Other long-term liabilities - net of current portion

16,572



14,569



Stockholders' equity

891,957



855,514



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,095,366



$ 1,021,663





Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

%

December 31,

%

2019

2018

change *

2019

2018

change * Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 226,840



$ 204,656



11%

$ 972,849



$ 910,587



7%

Percentage of total net sales 86 %

85 %





86 %

84 %





Europe 33,497



34,931



(4)%

155,144



159,027



(2)%

Percentage of total net sales 13 %

14 %





14 %

15 %





Asia/Pacific 2,173



2,258



(4)%

8,546



9,195



(7)%

Percentage of total net sales 1 %

1 %





1 %

1 %







Total $ 262,510



$ 241,845



9%

$ 1,136,539



$ 1,078,809



5% Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 216,870



$ 202,323



7%

$ 948,768



$ 913,202



4%

Percentage of total net sales 83 %

84 %





84 %

85 %





Concrete Construction 45,578



39,470



15%

187,462



165,317



13%

Percentage of total net sales 17 %

16 %





16 %

15 %





Other 62



52



N/M

309



290



N/M



Total $ 262,510



$ 241,845



9%

$ 1,136,539



$ 1,078,809



5% Gross Profit by Reporting Segment























North America $ 99,487



$ 86,323



15%

$ 435,738



$ 421,820



3%

North America gross profit margin 44 %

42 %





45 %

46 %





Europe 10,006



11,070



(10)%

53,906



56,151



(4)%

Europe gross profit margin 30 %

32 %





35 %

35 %





Asia/Pacific 768



661



N/M

2,692



2,085



N/M

Administrative and all other (208)



150



N/M

(206)



231



N/M



Total $ 110,053



$ 98,204



12%

$ 492,130



$ 480,287



2% Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 36,783



$ 15,467



138%

$ 176,329



$ 168,139



5%

North America operating profit margin 16 %

8 %





18 %

18 %





Europe (2,827)



(8,707)



68%

6,817



(2,656)



N/M

Europe operating profit margin (8) %

(25) %





4 %

(2) %





Asia/Pacific 105



(280)



N/M

(731)



(2,029)



N/M

Administrative and all other 2,550



12,350



N/M

(1,161)



9,171



N/M



Total $ 36,611



$ 18,830



94%

$ 181,254



$ 172,625



5%









* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses.

** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.

N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

