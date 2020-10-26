Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Net sales of $364.3 million increased 17.5% year-over-year

Strong gross margin of 47.6% improved 3.2% year-over-year

Income from operations of $91.3 million increased 49.8% year-over-year, operating margin of 25.1% increased 5.4% year-over-year

Diluted earnings per share of $1.54 increased 58.8% year-over-year

Updating full year 2020 financial guidance on improved demand outlook

Declared a $0.23 per share cash dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2020 with the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $364.3 million increased 17.5% from $309.9 million .

increased 17.5% from . North America net sales of $316.9 million increased 19.4% from $265.5 million due to higher sales volumes to the home center channel, primarily due to the return of a home center customer and increased repair and remodel activity, as well as from other sales distributor channels, which experienced increased new housing starts and repair and remodel activity. Canada's net sales increased, primarily due to higher sales volumes. Canada's net sales were adversely impacted by negative foreign currency translation. In local currency, Canada sales increased.

net sales of increased 19.4% from due to higher sales volumes to the home center channel, primarily due to the return of a home center customer and increased repair and remodel activity, as well as from other sales distributor channels, which experienced increased new housing starts and repair and remodel activity. net sales increased, primarily due to higher sales volumes. net sales were adversely impacted by negative foreign currency translation. In local currency, sales increased.

Europe net sales of $44.8 million increased 6.0% from $42.2 million , primarily due to slightly higher sales volumes along with the positive impact of foreign currency translation of approximately $2.1 million from some Europe currencies strengthening against the United States dollar. In local currency, Europe net sales increased due to higher sales volumes.





net sales of increased 6.0% from , primarily due to slightly higher sales volumes along with the positive impact of foreign currency translation of approximately from some currencies strengthening against dollar. In local currency, net sales increased due to higher sales volumes. Consolidated gross profit of $173.2 million increased 25.9% from $137.6 million . Gross margin increased to 47.6% from 44.4%.

increased 25.9% from . Gross margin increased to 47.6% from 44.4%. North America gross margin increased to 48.9% from 45.6%, primarily due to decreases in material and labor costs, partly offset by higher warehouse and shipping costs, each as a percentage of net sales.

gross margin increased to 48.9% from 45.6%, primarily due to decreases in material and labor costs, partly offset by higher warehouse and shipping costs, each as a percentage of net sales.

Europe gross margin decreased to 37.9% from 38.4%, primarily due to increased labor, warehouse and shipping costs, partly offset by lower material and factory and overhead costs.





gross margin decreased to 37.9% from 38.4%, primarily due to increased labor, warehouse and shipping costs, partly offset by lower material and factory and overhead costs. Consolidated income from operations of $91.3 million increased 49.8% from $61.0 million . The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses including cash profit sharing and stock-based compensation expense. Consolidated operating margin increased to 25.1% from 19.7%.

increased 49.8% from . The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses including cash profit sharing and stock-based compensation expense. Consolidated operating margin increased to 25.1% from 19.7%. North America income from operations of $87.4 million increased from $56.8 million , primarily due to the increase in gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses.

income from operations of increased from , primarily due to the increase in gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses.

Europe income from operations of $6.1 million increased from $5.4 million , primarily due to increased gross profit.





income from operations of increased from , primarily due to increased gross profit. The Company's effective income tax rate was 26.2% for both quarters.





Net income was $67.1 million , or $1.54 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $43.7 million , or $0.97 per diluted share.





, or per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of , or per diluted share. Cash flow provided by operating activities decreased approximately $8.9 million to $86.8 million from $95.7 million .





to from . Cash flow used in investing activities decreased approximately $1.2 million to $8.1 million from $9.3 million . Capital expenditures were approximately $6.8 million compared to $9.2 million .

Management Commentary

"We delivered strong third quarter results with our sales increasing 17.5% year-over-year and 11.7% quarter-over-quarter to $364.3 million on significantly higher volume," commented Karen Colonias, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sales volume improved primarily due to ongoing momentum in our home center and co-op customers as we have continued to benefit from the shift in consumer behavior toward home renovations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales volumes were supported by the return of Lowe's as a home center customer in the second quarter of 2020. By the end of October, we expect nearly all 1,737 Lowe's stores will be set with our industry-leading connectors, mechanical anchor and fastener product solutions. Our sales were further supported by improving U.S. housing starts and the recovery in Europe following government shutdowns in the United Kingdom and France due to COVID-19 in late March. In addition, we achieved a considerable improvement in our gross margin to 47.6% in the third quarter of 2020 from 44.4% in the third quarter of 2019. The strength in our gross margin, combined with our effective expense management, helped drive a 49.8% year-over-year increase in our income from operations to $91.3 million and strong earnings of $1.54 per diluted share."

Mrs. Colonias continued, "While our focus over the past seven months has been on cash preservation to ensure our working capital needs could be met in the near-term due to uncertainty related to COVID-19, we have been grateful to be able to operate as a supplier to other essential businesses with minimal disruptions. As such, we are continuing to support our growth strategy in identifying M&A opportunities that would complement our existing product offering and manufacturing footprint or strengthen our software capabilities. In-line with this initiative, we recently made two strategic asset purchases including the acquisition of a small connector manufacturer in the United Kingdom that we expect to improve our market share in Europe and a small software application that we believe will strengthen our value proposition for builders."

Mrs. Colonias concluded, "At Simpson, we value our employees' health, safety and wellbeing as our top priority and strive for continuous improvement to ensure our Company remains a safe and rewarding place to work. Our diligence, including strict adherence to protocols to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, has enabled us to continue operating our business, while executing against our strategic, operational and financial initiatives in order to maximize shareholder value."

Corporate Developments

During the quarter, the Company paid down $75 million of the $150 million borrowed from its $300 million revolving credit facility.





of the borrowed from its revolving credit facility. On October 13, 2020 , the Company announced Michael Olosky as its Chief Operating Officer, effective November 30, 2020 . Mr. Olosky will primarily be responsible for overseeing Simpson's sales and operations globally, and will report directly to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Karen Colonias . Mr. Olosky succeeds Simpson's former Chief Operating Officer Ricardo Arevalo , who retired in February 2020 after 20 years of service to the Company.





, the Company announced as its Chief Operating Officer, effective . Mr. Olosky will primarily be responsible for overseeing Simpson's sales and operations globally, and will report directly to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, . Mr. Olosky succeeds Simpson's former Chief Operating Officer , who retired in after 20 years of service to the Company. On October 23, 2020 , the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2021 to the Company's stockholders of record as of January 7, 2021 .

Business Outlook

On July 27, 2020, the Company reinstated its 2020 full-year outlook originally provided on February 3, 2020. The Company is updating its full year outlook, primarily reflecting three quarters of actual results, as well as improved visibility on the progression of pandemic-related restrictions and the impact of those restrictions on the Company's operations. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, October 26, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 is as follows:

Net sales are estimated to increase in the range of 9.0% to 10.0% compared to the full year ended December 31, 2019 .





. Gross margin is estimated to be in the range of 45.0% to 46.0%.





Operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, are estimated to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.5%.





The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 24.5% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates.

While the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic conditions remains uncertain, the Company is continuing to monitor the impact of the outbreak on its operations and financial condition, which was not significantly adversely impacted in the second quarter or third quarter of 2020. Please note that ongoing uncertainties surrounding the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, which may include the economic impact on its operations, raw material costs, consumers, suppliers, vendors, and other factors outside of its control, may have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial outlook.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September

30,

Nine Months Ended September

30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 364,304



$ 309,932



$ 974,048



$ 874,029

Cost of sales 191,061



172,288



521,339



491,952

Gross profit 173,243



137,644



452,709



382,077

Research and development and engineering expense 12,287



11,972



37,860



35,287

Selling expense 29,396



27,672



84,757



84,471

General and administrative expense 40,289



37,047



117,396



117,941

Total operating expenses 81,972



76,691



240,013



237,699

Gain on disposal of assets (72)



(14)



(209)



(265)

Income from operations 91,343



60,967



212,905



144,643

Interest expense, net and other (518)



(1,778)



(3,202)



(2,394)

Income before taxes 90,825



59,189



209,703



142,249

Provision for income taxes 23,768



15,503



52,341



36,324

Net income $ 67,057



$ 43,686



$ 157,362



$ 105,925

Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 1.54



$ 0.98



$ 3.60



$ 2.37

Diluted $ 1.54



$ 0.97



$ 3.59



$ 2.35

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 43,474



44,477



43,683



44,673

Diluted 43,683



44,814



43,873



44,995

Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.68



$ 0.68

Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 10,349



$ 9,529



$ 30,088



$ 29,044

Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense $ 4,031



$ 2,099



$ 9,459



$ 8,699



















Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands)





September 30,

December 31, (Amounts in thousands)

2020

2019

2019 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 311,465



$ 194,061



$ 230,210

Trade accounts receivable, net

226,447



180,898



139,364

Inventories

260,054



242,730



251,907

Other current assets

22,439



17,565



19,426

Total current assets

820,405



635,254



640,907

Property, plant and equipment, net

246,472



250,950



249,012

Operating lease right-of-use assets

41,453



34,463



35,436

Goodwill

133,734



131,191



131,879

Other noncurrent assets

35,801



34,450



38,132

Total assets

$ 1,277,865



$ 1,086,308



$ 1,095,366

Trade accounts payable

$ 42,271



$ 40,861



$ 33,351

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

148,890



125,006



125,556

Total current liabilities

191,161



165,867



158,907

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

33,354



27,256



27,930

Long-term debt, net of current portion

75,000



—



—

Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities

17,550



16,238



16,572

Stockholders' equity

960,800



876,947



891,957

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,277,865



$ 1,086,308



$ 1,095,366



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,

%

September 30,

% (Amounts in thousands) 2020

2019

change*

2020

2019

change* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 316,902



$ 265,505



19.4%

$ 852,759



$ 746,009



14.3%

Percentage of total net sales 87.0 %

85.7 %





87.5 %

85.4 %





Europe 44,766



42,219



6.0%

114,877



121,647



(5.6)%

Percentage of total net sales 12.3 %

13.6 %





11.8 %

13.9 %





Asia/Pacific 2,636



2,208



19.4%

6,412



6,373



0.6%



$ 364,304



$ 309,932



17.5%

$ 974,048



$ 874,029



11.4% Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 311,167



$ 255,869



21.6%

$ 834,411



$ 731,898



14.0%

Percentage of total net sales 85 %

84 %





86 %

84 %





Concrete Construction 52,983



53,947



(1.8)%

139,299



141,883



(1.8)%

Percentage of total net sales 15 %

16 %





14 %

16 %





Other 154



116



N/M

338



248



N/M



$ 364,304



$ 309,932



17.5%

$ 974,048



$ 874,029



11.4% Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 155,045



$ 120,974



28.2%

$ 409,864



$ 336,251



21.9%

North America gross margin 48.9 %

45.6 %





48.1 %

45.1 %





Europe 16,980



16,214



4.7%

40,787



43,900



(7.1)%

Europe gross margin 37.9 %

38.4 %





35.5 %

36.1 %





Asia/Pacific 1,376



455



N/M

2,026



1,924



5.3%

Administrative and all other (158)



1



N/M

32



2



N/M



$ 173,243



$ 137,644



25.9%

$ 452,709



$ 382,077



18.5% Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 87,378



$ 56,844



53.7%

$ 213,135



$ 139,489



52.8%

North America operating margin 27.6 %

21.4 %





25.0 %

18.7 %





Europe 6,074



5,386



12.8%

7,100



9,645



(26.4)%

Europe operating margin 13.6 %

12.8 %





6.2 %

7.9 %





Asia/Pacific 519



(481)



N/M

(160)



(837)



N/M

Administrative and all other (2,628)



(782)



N/M

(7,170)



(3,654)



N/M



$ 91,343



$ 60,967



49.8%

$ 212,905



$ 144,643



47.2%



* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.

** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.

N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

