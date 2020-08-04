SIMPSON® pressure washers join the fight against COVID-19

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, SIMPSON® and the FNA Group support a population in crisis with the SM1200 Sanitizing Mister and Pressure Washing System. Powered by an electric induction motor, the SM1200 is perfect for indoor and outdoor use and a dual action valve selects either mister or pressure washer modes.