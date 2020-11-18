Sims Lifecycle Services Announces Partnership with Dutch Data Center Association

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), data center IT circularity and electronics recycling announced today that the company has become a partner member of the Dutch Data Center Association. Being a part of this leading organization for the Dutch data center community, formalizes its partnership as a high-quality supplier of data center services.

The Dutch Data Center Association (DDA) is the trade association for data centers in the Netherlands, working to strengthen the economic growth and presence of the data center sector within the region. SLS plays a key role in managing technology shifts in data centers. The company provides decommissioning, on-site data destruction, and resale & recycling services for retired data center equipment.

Closer collaboration with the data center community in Europe's leading digital and data center hub will help position the company to better understand the challenges facing data center operators and service providers when dealing with equipment at the point of change or disposal. As a division of Sims Limited, our shared purpose is to create a world without waste to preserve our planet, and SLS embraces that with services designed to enable more sustainable solutions for data processing and storage technology, and to work toward a circular economy for electronics.

"We are excited to join the DDA and collaborate with the Dutch data center community in their efforts to grow the marketplace in the Netherlands," stated Jelle Slenters, head of business development for SLS, EMEA. "The partnership will help us connect with companies most in need of our services and work together with them on solutions that contribute to a circular economy for data center technology management."

"The objective of our partner program is to actively promote the interaction between the companies in our data center community. We already see many success stories of formed partnerships made through the DDA-network," says Stijn Grove, Managing Director of Dutch Data Center Association. "We are very happy to welcome Sims Lifecycle Services to our network. SLS's target to 'create a world without waste to preserve our planet' is a great initiative, and with their decommissioning and data destruction services they are a welcomed addition to our network."

As Dutch Data Center Association states, "Amsterdam is the leading European hub for hyperscale and enterprise data centers and forms part of a €1.5 billion data center market sector in the Netherlands employing 12,500 employees. DDA, SLS and all other partners of the DDA share a common goal to continue to grow the data center market in our region."

Visit the Sims Lifecycle Services website for more information about the company's data center services.

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), rebranded from Sims Recycling Solutions, provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS' clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SLS continuously seeks new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

SOURCE Sims Lifecycle Services

Related Links

http://www.simslifecycle.com

