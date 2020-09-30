Sims Lifecycle Services to Deliver Insights on Circularity in the ITAD Industry at Accelerating the Circular Economy

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), data center IT circularity, and electronics recycling, announces its participation in the upcoming Accelerating the Circular Economy virtual event hosted by Companies for Zero Waste. Participants will include leaders in supply chain, sustainability, and resource optimization.

The event, scheduled for October 1 at 7:00 a.m. PST, will include a series of virtual meetings covering the development of sustainable materials, improving processes in recycling and remanufacturing, innovative solutions in the circular economy, and more. Sean Magann, global vice president of sales and marketing for SLS, will share insights on how the company works with clients to advance and improve their IT circularity.

"More companies are working hard to evolve and incorporate circular economy principles into their business," stated Magann. "As we continue to identify opportunities to extend the useful life of IT equipment with our clients, I am happy to contribute and share our insights and lessons learned along the way."

As a division of Sims Limited and a member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, SLS is committed to changing the way resources are disposed. The company remains dedicated to achieving its shared purpose to create a world without waste to preserve our planet.

Visit the SLS website for more information on how the company helps drive "circular economy" initiatives with its clients.

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), rebranded from Sims Recycling Solutions, provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS' clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SLS continuously seeks new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

SOURCE Sims Lifecycle Services

