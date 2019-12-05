Sims Recycling Solutions Certifies First India Facility with Information Security Management Standard

NOIDA, India, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a leading global provider of electronics recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, recently earned the ISO 27001:2013 certification at the Noida, India facility. SRS is currently ISO 27001 certified in Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. This information security management standard reassures SRS clients that their IT and electronic assets are always managed securely.

The ISO 27001 standard recommends a suite of requirements for organizations to maintain control of information security. The system includes an approach to managing data, ensuring that processes meet data security requirements.

SRS' operational approach prioritizes security and utilizes the global standard to ensure all facilities globally, adhere to the same security protocols consistently.

"We continue to roll out ISO 27001 certification throughout our global operations because it has a robust framework to monitor, track and measure our information security as it relates to protection of SRS company data, as well as our clients," stated Sean Magann, global vice president of SRS. "Every time we go through the process of reviewing our own internal security controls in a new region we are able to build on our existing systems and continually improve."

Globally SRS holds certifications which include ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, R2 (Responsible Recycling) and NAID. To view all industry certifications and standards held by Sims Recycling Solutions please visit the global website.

Media Contact: srs.media@simsmm.com

About Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) specializes in providing resourceful solutions to manage different streams for retired electronic equipment, components and metals. SRS plays a key role in helping local, national and global companies manage ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly recycling electronic products and managing the disposition of IT equipment. SRS works with businesses and major cloud companies to provide periodic decommissioning of older data center equipment, as well as with companies that are closing down their corporate data centers as work moves to the cloud. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SRS ensure clients of data security, brand protection and maximum IT value recovery, while optimizing material reuse and contributing to the circular economy. As a responsible corporate citizen, we continuously seek new ways to broaden our participation in the environmental sector. For more information, visit www.simsrecycling.com.

SOURCE Sims Recycling Solutions

Related Links

http://www.simsrecycling.com

