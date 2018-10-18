Sims Recycling Solutions Certifies Two Additional Facilities with Information Security Management Standard

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a leading global provider of electronics recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, recently earned ISO 27001:2013 certification at two U.S. facilities in Roseville, California and West Chicago, Illinois.

ISO 27001 certification is a standard which defines an organization's commitment to information security. An information security management system is a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information so it remains secure. For SRS, the sensitive information which is managed includes client data bearing devices.

SRS is currently ISO 27001 certified in Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. Adding two U.S. ISO 27001 certifications to the 121 total standards and certificates SRS holds around the world, is representative of SRS' efforts in companywide integrity, transparency and consistency in operative standards and controls.

"With SRS at the forefront of the IT asset disposition operations and services we already had strong information security controls in place," stated Sean Magann, global vice president of sales and marketing for SRS. "This certification serves as a strong indicator that our overall security standards and processes are effective, and will remain effective. We chose ISO 27001 specifically because it has a robust framework to monitor, track and measure data security, which is important to us as well as our clients."

To view all ITAD industry certifications and standards held by Sims Recycling Solutions please visit the global website.

Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) serves local, national and global clients across a range of industries, to securely and responsibly recycle and manage the disposition of IT equipment and electronic products. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SRS ensure clients of data security, brand protection and maximum IT value recovery, while optimizing material reuse and supporting the circular economy.

SRS's network of wholly-owned facilities paired with select subcontractors creates a systematic approach with the global reach, expertise and infrastructure necessary to provide a comprehensive solution for e-waste disposition, essentially anywhere in the world. As a part of Sims Metal Management Limited, the world's leading publicly listed metals and electronics recycler we have a goal to be "the world's best, safest and most responsible recycling company". For more information please visit, www.simsrecycling.com.

